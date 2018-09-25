App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IOC, BPCL, HPCL, Jet Airways, SpiceJet, InterGlobe extend losses as crude oil near 4-year high

Brent crude oil prices increased over 3 percent yesterday on likely supply crunch from upcoming US sanctions against Iranian oil.

Fuel retailers as well as aviation stocks corrected further on Tuesday after crude oil prices moved closer to four-year high amid looming US sanctions against Iran and reluctance by oil producing countries to increase output.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) - IOC, HPCL and BPCL fell 2-4 percent while Jet Airways (down 6 percent), SpiceJet (6 percent) and InterGlobe Aviation (4.6 percent) hit fresh one-year low.

Rising in prices of crude oil, which is a raw material for OMCs and key operational expenses for airlines, will hit these companies' margin and profitability.

If we go through aviation companies' June quarter earnings which badly impacted only because of rising crude oil prices.

Brent crude futures were at $81.58 per barrel (the highest level since November 2014), up 0.5 percent while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $72.27 a barrel, up 0.26 percent from their last settlement.

US President Donald Trump has demanded that OPEC and Russia increase their supplies to make up for the expected fall in Iranian exports. Iran is the third-largest producer in OPEC.

OPEC and Russia, however, have so far rebuffed such calls.

The United States from November 4 will target Iran's oil exports with sanctions, and Washington is putting pressure on governments and companies around the world to fall in line and cut purchases from Tehran.

(with inputs from agencies)
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 01:31 pm

