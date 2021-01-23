Investors wealthier by Rs 44 lakh crore, FIIs have poured in Rs 1.9 lakh crore since January 2020

The year 2020 was one for history books as the Indian market not only recouped all its losses seen in February-March but also carried forward the gains into the new year to hit a fresh record high in January 2021. The market has nearly doubled from the low of March 24.

The BSE Sensex, which has rallied more than 20 percent since January 2020, crossed a new milestone when it went past the 50,000-mark on January 21, 2021.

Though it failed to stay on Mount 50k, investors' wealth has increased by Rs 44 lakh crore from January 2020, with the BSE market capitalisation rising to nearly Rs 200 lakh crore from around Rs 155 lakh crore in January 2020.

Also read: Sensex at 1,00,000 a real possibility, what should be your investment strategy?

The rally has largely been attributed to the gush of liquidity after central banks pumped in trillions of dollars in the system to revive coronavirus-hit economies.

India received the maximum inflow among the emerging markets, given the better-than-expected earnings, improving economic data, declining COVID-19 infections, a nationwide vaccination drive and stimulus measures from the government as well as the Reserve Bank of India.

Foreign investors have pumped in around Rs 1.9 lakh crore in Indian equities since January 2020, though domestic institutional investors net sold nearly Rs 50,000 crore in the same period.

"The trend of strong FPI equity inflows of 2020, continues in January 2021, too, with net inflows of around Rs 24,500 crore so far. There is a marginal outflows in debt. Going forward, the inflows are expected to remain strong," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Also read: Sensex at 50,000: What should you do with your investments now?

Abundant global liquidity, low-interest rates in the developed world and the market consensus that the ultra-loose monetary policies would continue in 2021 were the factors driving FPI flows, he said.

Vijayakumar said that the inflows into India were likely to remain robust as the economy was staging a V-shaped recovery and corporate results were better-than-expected.

"This trend is likely to continue even though valuations are high and occasional bouts of profit-bookings can happen. High delivery based buying in IT, telecom and private financials indicate FPI preference for these segments," he said.

Almost all sectors participated in the run, with IT and pharma leading the charge with 69 percent and 58 percent, respectively, since January 2020. The broader markets outpaced frontliners in the same period, with the BSE midcap index rising 27 percent and smallcap gaining 36 percent.