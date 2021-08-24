Investors wealth surges Rs 2.79 lakh crore as Sensex closes at lifetime high

Equity investors became richer by more than Rs 2.79 lakh crore spurred by the market rally that saw the 30-share Sensex closing at a record high on Tuesday.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to Rs 2,40,47,079.99 crore compared to Rs 2,37,67,773.84 crore on Monday. In one day, the market valuation has soared by little over Rs 2.79 lakh crore and as many as 139 companies listed on the bourse touched their 52-week high on Tuesday.

Propelled by heavy buying in banking, finance and metal stocks as well as supportive global cues, Sensex and the broader Nifty climbed to their fresh lifetime highs.

While Sensex darted up 403.19 points or 0.73 per cent to end at its lifetime peak of 55,958.98 points, Nifty gained 128.15 points or 0.78 per cent to end the day at an all-time high of 16,624.60 points.

Sensex had scaled the 56,000-mark for the first time in the intra-day trade to 56,118.57 points on August 18.

The BSE benchmark touched the momentous 50,000-mark in intra-day trade on January 21, 2021. On February 3, it closed above 50,000 for the first time.

The index crossed the 51,000-mark in intra-day trade on February 5 and then on February 8, it ended above 51,000-level. It crossed 52,000 on February 15.

It touched 53,000 in intra-day trade on June 22. On July 7, it closed above the 53,000-mark. On August 4, the BSE benchmark went past 54,000. Then on August 13, it rallied above 55,000 points.