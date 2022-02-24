English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Investors' wealth slumps over Rs 8 lakh crore in morning trade

    Amid investors getting spooked by the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies crashed to Rs 2,47,46,960.48 crore at around 10.15 am.

    PTI
    February 24, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

    Investors’ wealth tumbled by more than Rs 8 lakh crore in less than an hour of trade on Thursday, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine pushed stock markets deep into the red.

    Amid investors getting spooked by the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies crashed to Rs 2,47,46,960.48 crore at around 10.15 am.

    At close of trade on Wednesday, the market capitalisation, an indicator of notional wealth of investors, was at Rs 2,55,68,668.33 crore.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates

    This reflects a wealth erosion of more than Rs 8.2 lakh crore.

    Close

    Related stories

    Domestic equity gauges Sensex and Nifty crashed over 3 per cent in early morning deals on Thursday following massive selloffs in global share markets after Russia announced military operation in Ukraine.

    The BSE Sensex tanked 1,718.99 points or 3 per cent to 55,513.07; and the Nifty plunged 508.85 points or 2.98 per cent to 16,554.40.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Market Updates

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine.

    In a televised address, Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian "regime".

    Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to consequences they have never seen.

    Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to consequences they have never seen.

    Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has warned that the world will hold Russia accountable for the death and destruction due to the "unprovoked" and "unjustified" attack on Ukraine and the US and its allies will respond in a "united and decisive" way.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Investors' wealth #Market news
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 11:25 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.