Investors' wealth plunges Rs 10.42 lakh crore in 7 trading sessions

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST

Concerns over more rate hikes by developed economies, weak global equity markets and fresh foreign fund outflows from the domestic market have dented investor sentiments.

Seven consecutive sessions of decline in the equity market has eroded the wealth of investors by a whopping Rs 10.42 lakh crore and the benchmark Sensex has tumbled more than 2,000 points during this period.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex dropped 175.58 points or 0.30 per cent to end at 59,288.35 points, marking a decline for seven straight trading sessions.

The Sensex has tumbled 2,031.16 points or 3.31 per cent since February 16. During this period, the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms has eroded by Rs 10,42,790.03 crore to Rs 2,57,88,195.57 crore.