Investors warned of unauthorised broking practices flagged by NSE

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has issued a warning to investors advising them against sharing their trading account credentials or falling for investment schemes that guarantee returns, as such practices are illegal.

The NSE has highlighted the activities of an individual named 'Pankaj Sonu' who works for an entity called 'Trading Master' and has been collecting funds from the public through various schemes, promising high returns on investments and efficient handling of trading accounts. The NSE has cautioned that neither the individual nor the entity is registered with the NSE as a member or authorized person.

Investors are advised to exercise caution and avoid dealing with individuals or entities that are not registered with the NSE or other authorized market regulators. Sharing account credentials or investing in unregistered schemes can lead to financial losses and legal consequences.

The NSE's statement emphasized that investors who participate in prohibited schemes, such as the ones promoted by 'Pankaj Sonu' and 'Trading Master', do so at their own risk, cost, and consequences. These schemes are not approved or endorsed by the Exchange, and as a result, investors who willingly participate in them will not be eligible for any recourse or protection from the Exchange. Investors are advised to be cautious and exercise due diligence before investing in any scheme or sharing their trading account credentials with any individual or entity. They should also verify the credentials of the entities they deal with and ensure that they are registered with the NSE or other authorized market regulators. By doing so, investors can avoid falling prey to fraudulent schemes and protect themselves from financial losses and legal consequences.

Moneycontrol News