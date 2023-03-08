 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investors warned of unauthorised broking practices flagged by NSE

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST

People posing as brokers promising assured returns on investment were flagged by NSE, which emphasised that neither of the investor protection recourses will be applicable to investors who face the consequences of willingly participating in such schemes.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has issued a warning to investors advising them against sharing their trading account credentials or falling for investment schemes that guarantee returns, as such practices are illegal.

The NSE has highlighted the activities of an individual named 'Pankaj Sonu' who works for an entity called 'Trading Master' and has been collecting funds from the public through various schemes, promising high returns on investments and efficient handling of trading accounts. The NSE has cautioned that neither the individual nor the entity is registered with the NSE as a member or authorized person.

Investors are advised to exercise caution and avoid dealing with individuals or entities that are not registered with the NSE or other authorized market regulators. Sharing account credentials or investing in unregistered schemes can lead to financial losses and legal consequences.

