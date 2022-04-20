Investors should think of capital protection in 2022: Kotak AMC's Pankaj Tibrewal

Investors should think of capital protection and consolidation instead of returns in 2022 as domestic and global headwinds weigh in on equity performance, Pankaj Tibrewal, Senior EVP & Fund Manager (Equity) at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Sharing his thoughts on the recent underperformance of marquee bluechips, Tibrewal said that it's a good time to have some overweight on large caps now and start selectively deploying over the six months on some of these blue-chip names. Edited excerpts:

How to wade through the recent market volatility?

Since the start of the year, our thought has been that this year will be a year of consolidation and capital protection. There are too many headwinds that are in front of us. First is earnings, earning support to the market will be limited due to huge margin compression. From September 2020, the sharp rally was led by very strong earnings growth.

Second, interest rates will weigh in on equity valuation.

The third reason is commodity inflation. Increasing odds of global shock if commodity prices stay inflated. Inflated prices will also weigh on demand.

How to read the recent underperformance of marquee bluechip names like HDFC twins?

Many of the large names are becoming attractive on valuation. Though there is a near-term concern about FIIs selling. Somewhere it is coming to a level where we have seen a rebound happening. Whenever the FIIs selling stops, abates or resumes again, these blue-chip names have a lot of value now.

It's a good time to have some overweight on large caps now and start selectively deploying over the six months on some of these blue-chip names.

Are markets under-invested in coal, oil and gas stocks?

The world is realising that from a medium to long-term perspective, ESG concerns on the environment are valid. But for that, we need to pay price in the short term. The elevated commodity price is not because of very strong demand, but because of supply-side issues.

In the last five years, the oil and gas sector has not seen investments that are worth talking about. No new discoveries are weighing on when demand starts to recover.

In the near term, the commodity prices may remain more inflated than we all desire because of supply-side issues. In the medium to long term, the other sources will catch up.

What's your outlook on defence stocks?

We are positive on the entire capital goods space and defence is one part. With geopolitical tensions rampaging across the globe, all countries are looking to strengthen their defence sector. China and Germany are some examples. India is also realising that we need to be more "aatmnirbhar" on the defence side. The traction in this space is unprecedented.

Growth could be quite strong in the future but we should not forget that it's a slow-moving sector.





