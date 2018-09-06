Investors should brace for about 10% correction in Sensex, Nifty: Edelweiss

The GDP data for the June quarter was above analyst expectations but earnings growth for companies has been patchy and inconsistent. Indian markets, which are trading at rich valuations, are facing increased odds of a 10 percent kind of correction, Edelweiss Securities said in a report.

A pick up in earnings can overshadow the other negatives and support markets. But, downgrades cycle in FY19 is just like it was in prior years which does not go well for the markets as it increases the chance of markets crumbling under their own weight.

The brokerage firm highlighted that synchronous global growth of CY16 and CY17 is now behind us. It looks fractured and is plagued with risks.

The US has entered a late cycle indicating peak growth and earnings dynamics. An intensifying dollar liquidity vortex is squeezing emerging markets one after the other and may create more problems if trade wars escalate.

“At nearly 20 times 1-year forward earnings, Nifty index (11,600) is trading at rich valuations creating a poor margin of safety. We expect headline indices to face increasing odds of a deep correction of 10% or more or be range bound at best,” said the report.

Commenting on the midcaps, Edelweiss said that valuations have been soaring higher than the large-cap valuations since the start of FY16, and the Nifty to Nifty midcap P/E (TTM) ratio has been falling below its median ever since.

GDP data for June

Edelweiss said that Indian economy has been on a path of recovery over the last four quarters. There has been a broad-based improvement in growth suggesting tapering of GST and demonetisation disruptions.

It observed three clear trends:

1) The domestic economy seems to have recovered. Further acceleration in growth would require aggregate demand to pick up on a sustainable basis.

Government expenditure, which was a key driver of recovery, is now mean reverting. Private sector activity will now dictate the trend strength or lack thereof.

2. The macroeconomic landscape remains challenging and is deteriorating. Many indicators like CAD, fiscal deficit, rising bond yields, stagnant indirect tax collections, foreign flows are still worsening along with a challenging global economy.

This would keep the margin of safety low and these macro indicators are importantly monitorable.

3. Earnings growth has been a big challenge for domestic markets. Over the last two years, earnings growth for stocks has been patchy and inconsistent.

Q1FY19 was the first quarter where market-wide earnings growth (ex-PSU banks) clocked a growth of 20 percent.