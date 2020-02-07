Investors see Rs 6 lakh cr worth gains as 43 stocks rise in double digits in just 4 days

The sentiment on the Street turned around this week after a somber Budget Day. The benchmark indices recouped 80 percent of losses seen in the previous week.

The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 rallied 4 percent each in four consecutive sessions this week against more than 4.5 percent correction last week, thanks to strong January PMI data and global factors.

Surge in global markets after pricing in coronavirus crisis, fall in oil prices due to demand concerns following coronavirus and China's latest comments saying to trim tariffs on some US goods also lifted sentiment.

The broader markets also traded in line with benchmarks as the BSE Midcap index was up 4.73 percent and Smallcap index gained 2.7 percent. Also the important thing was that advance:decline ratio was largely in favour of bulls in all those four days.

Investor wealth in terms of BSE market capitalisation increased by Rs 5.97 lakh crore in the four days against loss of Rs 7.2 lakh crore in the previous week.

The rally was across sectors barring IT, with BSE Auto, Bank, Capital Goods, Metal, Oil & Gas, Power and Realty indices rising 3-8.5 percent.

Out of BSE 500 index, 380 stocks were in the green. Of this, 43 stocks gave double-digit return in last four days.

These 43 names include Shriram Transport, Honeywell Automation, Schneider Electric, JM Financial, Godrej Properties, JSPL, L&T Finance and Bajaj Electricals.

Experts expect the momentum to continue, citing RBI and the government's strong intention to bring economy back on track along with favourable global cues and signs of green shoots in recent macro data points.

"The recent surge has negated the pessimism that we had around the Budget. We might see a pause in the Nifty after the sharp rebound, however the bias would remain on the positive side," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

Shailendra Kumar, Director & CIO at Narnolia Financial Advisors said the improving PMI (Manufacturing and Services PMI) was the big trigger for the market, along with good IIP growth in November, which indicated that GDP growth could have bottomed out in November and there could be some greenshoots.

Along with keeping repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent and retaining accommodative stance, the Reserve Bank of India announced several liquidity measures to help stressed segments like auto, housing, realty and MSMEs. While addressing press conference, governor Shaktikanta Das said RBI would act on time, maybe even ahead of time.

International benchmark Brent crude futures continued to hover around $54-55 a barrel, after falling from around $65 a barrel seen in January, following fears of lower global oil demand amid fast-spreading China's novel coronavirus that has taken lives of more than 550 in world and infected more than 28,000 people.

India's services sector activity surged to a seven-year high in January driven by sharp increase in new business orders, leading to job creation and business optimism amid favourable market conditions, a monthly survey said on February 5. The IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index rose from 53.3 in December to 55.5 in January, signalling the strongest upturn in output in seven years.

Also manufacturing sector activity climbed to a near eight-year high in January, driven by sharp rise in new business orders amid a rebound in demand conditions that led to rise in production and hiring activity, a monthly survey said on February 3. The IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI rose from 52.7 in December to 55.3 in January.