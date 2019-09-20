Investors richer by Rs 6 lakh crore as 'pre-Diwali gift' lifts Sensex, Nifty

What a day it has been for corporates, the equity market and consumers. The government, like in a T20 game, opted for some serious hitting and managed to hit it out of the park as it announced a string of measures to lift the economy.

The steps, including reducing the corporate tax rate to 25 percent from 35 percent (with exemptions) for existing domestic companies and an attractive rate of 15 percent for new companies set up after October 1 and commencing operations before 2023, were greeted with uproarious cheer by the equity market.

Investors got richer by Rs 6,27,618 crore after the Sensex added nearly 2,000 points and the Nifty gained more than 560 points intraday.

Experts termed the announcements as a pre-Diwali gift not only for the equity market but also corporates, consumers and multinationals.

"The government has rolled out a red carpet that would ensure hundreds of billions of dollars of FDI & FII flows over the medium term," Ajay Bodke, CEO PMS Prabhudas Lilladher, told Moneycontrol.

"It is in a true sense an early arrival of the festival of lights (Diwali) and banishment of a long period of darkness & gloom bothering the Indian economy," he said, adding measures would act as a force multiplier for the flagging economic engine.

FIIs have sold more than Rs 30,000 crore in current financial year 2019-20, but the market has had enough support from domestic institutional investors, who bought have more than Rs 50,000 crore since April 1, 2019.

The 30-share BSE benchmark reclaimed 38,000 levels and the Nifty climbed over 11,250 levels, backed by healthy buying across sectors.

Sectors such as auto and banking & financials, which have borne the brunt of the slowdown, asset quality concerns and other problems, saw maximum buying.

The Nifty Auto index gained more than 9 percent, followed by bank with gains of over 8 percent and metals added around 6 percent.

The unexpected cut in corporate and minimum alternate tax (MAT) will not only boost earnings of the companies that pay maximum tax, but give them additional income for further expansion.

"The corporate earnings had worsened in the last few quarters mainly due to the ongoing slowdown. The cut in corporate tax rate would mean more income for corporates. This would have a direct positive impact on the EPS on all domestic companies. Further, this move along with the easing of enhanced surcharge has the potential to revive FII sentiments as well, as the corporate tax rate makes Indian companies more competitive in the global markets," Ajit Mishra, Vice President Research, Religare Broking, said.

The broader markets also traded in line with frontliners, as the Nifty Midcap index was up 5 percent and Smallcap index gained 4 percent amid strong breadth. About four shares advanced for every share falling on the NSE.