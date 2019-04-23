Investors need to be cautious from a near-term perspective: Sanjay Dongre, UTI MF

In the last six months, the market has risen more than 12 percent and with the event of election outcome still looming, one needs to be cautious in the near-term, said Sanjay Dongre, executive vice president and senior fund manager-equity, UTI Mutual Funds.

"However, the election outcomes do not matter as far as the long term return generation potential of the market is concerned. As always, the market is a slave to earnings, which will deliver market returns," Dongre said.

"From a valuation perspective, the market is quoting 17.5 times one-year forward multiple compared to an average of 16 times for the last 10 years," he said.

Sector-specific, he said 6-9 months back when the competition was intense, the house had bought few aviation stocks and have so far generated good returns for their investors.

On banks, Dongre said there is still some steam left in the corporate-oriented private sector banks.