 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Investors’ love affair with bank stocks cools as earnings are set to moderate

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 21, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

One trigger that unnerved investors was the Hindenburg Research report, flagging the exposure of Indian banks, especially public sector banks, to the Adani Group

The star sectoral performers of 2022, the Nifty Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices, have underperformed this year

The Nifty Bank rose about 20 percent, while the Nifty PSU Bank gained over 50 percent in 2022. The benchmark Nifty gave a modest 4 percent return.

In this calendar year so far, the Nifty Bank has declined 5 percent and the Nifty PSU Bank dropped over 10 percent, both underperforming the Nifty, which has fallen 2 percent.

Listen to the story here