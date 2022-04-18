Investors lose Rs 4 lakh crore wealth as Sensex tanks 1,400 points

India’s stock market continued its downtrend for the fourth consecutive session, with the benchmark indices losing more than 2 percent on April 18, resulting in a loss of over Rs 4 lakh crore in investor wealth.

A sharp drop in IT shares after lower-than-expected quarterly earnings from Infosys and a fall in banking & financial services, telecom, capital goods, healthcare and telecom sectors pulled the market down.

Global growth concerns, the intensified war in Ukraine, weak global cues, increasing Covid cases in China, elevated oil prices, inflation concerns and the US dollar index above the 100 mark also weighed on market sentiment.

Also read - Dalal Street sees horror at the start to a new week. Factors dragging markets lower

The BSE Sensex plunged 1,396 points, or 2.39 percent. The Nifty 50 broke its 200-day simple moving average as well as the exponential moving average (with values at about 17,150), and traded 371 points lower at 17,104, at 12:48 hours IST.

As a result of selling across sectors, barring FMCG, investors lost more than Rs 4 lakh crore in wealth as the BSE market capitalisation shrank to Rs 267.98 lakh crore from Rs 272.03 lakh crore in the previous session.

Since last week, more than Rs 6.6 lakh crore of investor wealth has been eroded. The market shed almost 4 percent during this period.

“In the near term, headwinds are getting stronger for the market. Globally, sentiments are negative with the dollar index above 100, the 10-year yield above 2.8 percent, and the global economy expected to weaken if the Ukraine war prolongs,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Click Here For Live Updates on Markets

He said Infosys results came in worse-than-expected with rising attrition and weakening margins even though growth prospects appeared bright.

“IT valuations may come under pressure, dragging the index down,” he said.

The Nifty IT index fell 5 percent. Infosys was the major loser with an almost 8 percent loss, followed by Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, L&T Technology Services, Mindtree, Wipro, Coforge, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and L&T Infotech, which fell 2-6 percent.

The advance-decline ratio was in favour of the bears as almost two shares declined for every share that rose on the BSE. The BSE Midcap index fell 1.7 percent and the Smallcap index declined 1.4 percent.

However, the number of stocks hitting 52-week highs was higher than the number of stocks at 52-week lows. Even the number of stocks at the upper circuit was higher than stocks at the lower circuit on the BSE.

More than 200 stocks hit a 52-week high including Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, CreditAccess Grameen, Deepak Fertilisers, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Hindustan Aeronautics, JK Paper, NTPC, RHI Magnesita India, Welspun Corp, Swan Energy, Varun Beverages and Sun Flag.

However, 16 stocks on the BSE hit a 52-week low.

Almost 300 stocks hit the upper circuit against a little more than 200 stocks hitting the lower circuit. Stocks that hit the upper circuit included Hardwyn India, CL Educate, Mawana Sugars, Axiscades Technologies, BSL, Cineline India, Delta Manufacturing, NDTV, and Lloyds Metals and Energy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes