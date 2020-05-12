Investors lose Rs 36 lakh crore since Jan; experts say allocate 35-60% portfolio to equities

Since January 2020, when both Nifty and Sensex both hit a record high, investors have lost Rs 36 lakh crore in the market in terms of market capitalisation on the BSE.

If you are a new investor, following the discipline of asset allocation is all the more important, especially at a time when the economy is unlikely to do well for at least a year, earnings will remain muted for more than 2 quarters thanks to the lockdown, and interest rates are heading lower which also means that your fixed deposits might not give you attractive returns.

So what is Asset Allocation? In simple words, asset allocation centers on diversification of a portfolio among different asset classes such as equities, fixed income, gold, and some cash in hand.

He objective of asset allocation is to minimize risk and maximize returns. Can asset allocation be the same for all age groups of investors? Well, the answer to that would be ‘no’.

The asset allocation strategy would be dependent on your risk profile. For starters, you could do with a small amount but then as portfolio size increases investors are advised to seek professional help.

Try Asset Allocation Calculator on Moneycontrol. This tool will suggest an asset allocation for you across different asset classes based on your level of risk capacity and risk tolerance.

https://www.moneycontrol.com/personal-finance/tools/asset-allocation-calculator.html

Amid the COVID-19 fall which has wiped out more than Rs 30 lakh in terms of market capitalisation on the BSE and most of the bluechip names are down 20-50 percent in the same period suggest that there are plenty of good quality beaten-down stocks which investors could look at.

Before deciding the percentage of the allocation to different financial instruments one should consider the below factors. The investor should have a clear financial goal which will help in deciding either to invest in the growth-oriented or income-oriented class, suggest experts.

Cash flows, or source of cash, as well as the time horizon for both investment as well as to fulfill the financial goal is of utmost importance. Risk appetite will decide the investor’s ability to take the risk and returns associated with the investments

“Asset allocation is a simple strategy to mitigate the risk and to maximize the returns which meet the financial goals of the investors. The investor has a wide range of options to choose between various instruments like equity, debt, gold, cash, and real estate,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor told Moneycontrol.