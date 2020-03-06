Investors lose over Rs 3.7 lakh cr intraday amid Yes Bank crisis, virus-led fears

Investor sentiment on the Street has been dampened due the Yes Bank crisis and the rising number of coronavirus cases.

On March 6, the BSE Sensex crashed more than 1,400 points intraday, though it recovered a bit later, while the Nifty50 fell below its crucial support of 11,000 levels, which it had been holding since the start of week.

As a result, investors lost more than Rs 3.7 lakh crore of wealth intraday as the BSE market capitalisation fell to Rs 1,43,70,796.7 crore, from Rs 1,47,59,908.91 crore in previous session at the time of publishing this copy.

But for the week, the market cap erosion stood at little over Rs 3 lakh crore as the correction was less during the week against around 3 percent on March 6.

During the week, the BSE Sensex was down 1,054.33 points, or 2.74 percent, to 37,416.28 and the Nifty50 declined 328 points, or 2.91 percent, to 10,941 at the time of publishing this copy.

If we take into account the highest market level of 2020 which was on January 17, then investors have lost Rs 16.86 lakh crore of wealth and since the sharp fall started on February 20, they have lost Rs 15 lakh crore.

In fact the benchmark indices plunged more than 11 percent from its record high hit in January and fell around 10 percent in last 9 out of 11 consecutive trading sessions.

"Market was not prepared for moratorium on Yes Bank which will help the bank iron out liquidity issues. We have been taking continuous mark-downs on Yes Bank," Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He believes this is more of a panic reaction in the market currently.

Yes Bank has been bleeding since its opened for trade today, losing more than half of its value in a day, just after the Reserve Bank of India put it under a month of moratorium, saying would come out with detailed plan in next few days.

As a result, State Bank of India, which according to reports is likely to pick up a stake in Yes Bank, fell around 7 percent. Hence, Bank Nifty, the major heavyweight sector in Nifty50, cracked more than 4 percent.

Among others, Auto, IT, FMCG, Metal and Realty indices were down 2-4 percent.

The market breadth was also largely in favour of bears as about six shares declined for every share rising on the BSE. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were down more than 3 percent.

Coronavirus was other reason that has been impacting the markets worldwide as death toll increased to nearly 3,300 globally with infected cases of more than 96,000.

As a result, Asian markets including Japan's Nikkei and Australia's ASX 200 fell nearly 3 percent, while South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined more than 2 percent, following nearly 1,000 points cut in Dow Jones overnight as the virus has been spreading to United States, Europe, Middle East etc which can hit global growth in coming months. China's Shanghai Composite was down 1.2 percent.

"Coronavirus is affecting all the markets and has also impacted supply chains & in-turn will impact auto companies as well. We expect some earnings downgrades for stocks with larger exposure to China," Punita Kumar Sinha, Managing Partner at Pacific Paradigm Advisors said.

But she thinks lower crude prices will help Indian economy & fiscal situation and believes there is be no slowdown in SIP flows despite turbulent market.

FIIs turned more bearish amid coronavirus concerns, selling nearly Rs 20,000 crore worth of shares since February.