Investors lose over Rs 2.6 lakh crore in 2 sessions; 5 factors dragging Sensex, Nifty

2018 was a volatile year for the market, with the Nifty and Sensex almost wiping out the previous year's gains. Let's take a look at some of the factors that could move markets in 2019.

The collapse in equity markets in the past two sessions has led investors to lose over Rs 2.66 lakh crore, according to data available on the BSE.

The market capitalisation of all BSE companies fell from Rs 144.8 lakh crore on January 1, 2019 to Rs 142.2 lakh crore on January 3, 2019.

Rise in crude prices, along with depreciating rupee and technical factors weighed on the benchmark indices.

Here is a gist of all factors that dragged the market.

Apple

Investors turned cautious of tech giant Apple as the management guided for a fall in its revenues for the first quarter.

The company on Wednesday took the rare step of cutting its quarterly sales forecast, with Chief Executive Tim Cook blaming slowing iPhone sales in China, whose economy has been dragged down by uncertainty around US-China trade relations.

The revenue cut for the just-ended quarter raises questions about whether Apple, the face of American business in many parts of the world, is being punished by Chinese officials or consumers in favour of local rivals such as Huawei, whose pricey smartphones compete with the iPhone.

Trump administration has also considered banning Huawei products over suggestions that its telecommunications equipment could be used to spy on Americans.

Rupee

A depreciating rupee also affected the market’s movement on January 3. The currency witnessed a weak opening at 70.29 per US dollar. Further, the currency extended its fall to 70.52 per US dollar.

Rise in crude oil prices to above $55 per barrel impacted the currency market as well.

However, after the end of equity market hours on January 3, the Indian currency saw some recovery to around 70.14 per US dollar on improved sentiments in the crude market.

Automobiles

Shares of automobile companies continued to fall as investors reacted to mixed trends in auto sales numbers for December. Companies have largely reported a fall in their volumes for the previous month.

Eicher Motors continued to decline for the second straight day, with the stock losing another 4 percent during the session.

“Weak festive season and need for reduction in dealer inventory levels impacted OEM’s dispatches in December 2018. As per our checks, demand is still subdued across most segments due to weak consumer sentiment, which would impact industry volumes over the next few months,” analysts at Kotak Securities wrote in their report.

Metals downtick

Fears of a Chinese slowdown also weighed on metal indices, as stocks continued to tank in this space. The Nifty Metal index fell over 2 percent during the day, while the likes of Jindal Steel, NMDC, SAIL, Hindalco and Vedanta saw selling pressure too.

China’s factory activity contracted for the first time in 19 months in December as domestic and export orders continued to weaken, a private survey showed, pointing to a rocky start for the world’s second-largest economy in 2019.

The gloomy readings largely dovetailed with an official survey on December 31 that showed growing strains on China’s manufacturing sector, a key source of jobs. The findings reinforce views that the economy is losing more steam.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December, released on January 2, fell to 49.7 from 50.2 in November, marking the first contraction since May 2017.

Technical factors

The Nifty50 registered another 100-point fall on January 3 and slipped below its crucial long-term as well as short-term moving averages. The index formed a strong bearish candle on the daily charts for the second consecutive day in a row.

“For the last couple of weeks, the trajectory of the index looks to be range bound between 10,950–10500 kind of levels. Hence, unless Nifty50 breaches 10533 levels on a closing basis in the next two sessions bears will not be in a position to flex their muscle on the markets,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in said.

Mohammad further added if the index manages a see pullback then a rally towards 10,790 can be an ideal level to create fresh shorts and in any case, near-term outlook shall remain bearish unless Nifty trades above 10,925 on a closing basis.

(With inputs from Reuters)