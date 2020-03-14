Investors lose more than Rs 15 lakh cr this week; these 50 stocks fell 20-40% in BSE 500

The truncated week for the Indian market turned into a nightmare for bulls as investors lost over Rs 15 lakh crore in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap) on the BSE in just four trading sessions.

Benchmark indices, after witnessing their worst fall in absolute terms, staged a smart recovered once the lower circuit filter was lifted on March 13. The Sensex reclaimed the 34,000 mark and the Nifty is back above 9,900.

For the week-ended March 13, the Sensex and Nifty plunged 9.2 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively. The benchmark indices logged their worst week since July last year.

Investor wealth, as defined by m-cap, fell more than Rs 15 lakh crore on the BSE. The average m-cap of the BSE-listed companies fell to Rs 129.26 lakh crore as on March 13 from Rs 144.31 lakh crore on March 6, a fall of 10.43 percent.

Over 300 constituents of the BSE 500 index fell 10-40 percent. Of these, around 75 stocks plunged 20-40 percent. These include: NCC, Corporation Bank, Adani Power, Welspun Corp and Future Retail.





The market recovery was led by positive global cues after reports suggested that a stimulus package by the US Federal Reserve would help limit the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, panic selling was seen across global markets after the virus was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. European nations, US, Iran and others too registered an increase in the number of infections. Foreign investors have been net sellers to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore this week. In March so far, they have pulled out over Rs 30,000 crore from the cash segment, provisional data from SEBI showed. Experts feel sentiment around the spread of the virus will continue to drive market sentiment in the near term and hence advise investors to tread with caution. Ritesh Asher, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at KIFS Trade Capital, expects the Nifty to pullback to 10,000-10,500 levels. However, he does not rule out further selling pressure if the solution for the coronavirus pandemic is not discovered soon.

Note: Here is a list of top 50 constituents from the BSE 500 index that fell 20-40%