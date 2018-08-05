Investors have turned their backs on gold, but copper shines with a silver lining

Anand Rathi Commodities

In the week just gone by, barring natural gas, all non-agro commodities fell due to the rising dollar and the ongoing trade war between the United States and China. On the MCX, gold fell for the fourth week in a row. Some macro-economic data from the US bruised the gold-bulls’ sentiment. The much-awaited Fed meeting regarding the monetary policy held the interest rate steady but characterized the economy as strong, pushing up the dollar.

The Federal Open Market Committee said, "Economic activity has been rising at a strong pace," a more bullish view than it had in June. The US posted robust personal spending, consumer confidence and a rising house-price index. Hence, the dollar stayed sturdy.

The ISM manufacturing PMI, however, came on the lower side, capping gains in the dollar. Lastly, US hiring cooled in July after more robust gains than previously reported, while the unemployment rate slipped back below 4 percent and wage increases were contained. Crude oil ended the week with marginal losses as inventories in the US fell according to the EIA’s weekly report.

Industrial metals bled for yet another week as China, the US, the UK and Germany registered slower-than-expected growth in manufacturing activity. The euro-zone’s GDP, too, grew (at 2.1 percent, against the estimated 2.2 percent). Above all, the appreciating dollar piled additional pressure on metals.

According to the World Gold Council, interest for gold shrank in the first half of the year to its weakest in around 10 years. Next week, we expect the yellow and red metals to move into the limelight.

As stated above, gold has fallen for four straight weeks; hence, we do not rule out the possibility of a bounce-back from crucial support levels. The yellow metal touched the lowest in more than a year, edging closer to a key $1,200-an-ounce level. Next week, the US may register higher inflation.

Therefore, with potential in gold being limited, we hold to our overall bearish view on the yellow metal.

The red metal, copper, has then taken on a silver lining. The world’s largest copper mine at Chile’s Escondida is heading to a dead end. The Workers Union has voted to reject Anglo-Australian owner BHP Billiton’s final wage offer and approved a 30-day strike from 6th August.

Last year, a 44-day strike at the mine jolted global copper markets and dampened economic growth in the country. Chilean labour law allows either party to ask the government to mediate but the Union has rejected that too.

BHP argued that it made the best possible offer to their workers in Chile. The company also said it had begun to review a contingency plan in case of a strike.

Meanwhile, the company has asked the government to mediate, which means the five-day period ahead of a strike. That means the strike is likely to be extended to the next week-end instead of Monday. On the MCX, we believe Rs 405 is a good support and prices may rise next week to Rs 440-450.

Hence, we expect the red metal to be positive in the coming week even though the US and China trade war seems to be escalating.

The author is Head - Commodity Research & Advisory, Anand Rathi Commodities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.