Investors call time on FAANG stock dominance after Nasdaq’s rout

Bloomberg
Dec 11, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

Growth has slowed or evaporated for Netflix and Meta, while the sheer size of Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet means they’re unlikely to provide the huge returns in the future that they did in the past.

For some investors, this year’s rout in high-flying technology stocks is more than a bear market: It’s the end of an era for a handful of giant companies such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

Those companies — known along with Apple Inc., Netflix Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc as the FAANGs — led the move to a digital world and helped power a 13-year bull run.

But history shows that market leaders of one era almost never dominate the next one. There are early signs that a shift is already underway: Growth has slowed or evaporated for Netflix and Meta, while the sheer size of Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet means they’re unlikely to provide the huge returns in the future that they did in the past.

“We think it is unlikely the FAANG will lead the next tech bull cycle,” Richard Clode, a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, said by phone, adding that he has reduced his holdings of those stocks “very materially.” “We are at our lowest exposure to FAANG that we’ve been since the acronym was created.”

If it is indeed the end of the cycle for these companies, what an ending it’s been.