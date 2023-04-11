 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investors become richer by over Rs 12.56 lakh crore in 7 days of market rally

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

In the past seven days, the BSE benchmark Sensex has jumped 2,544 points or 4.41 percent.

Equity investors became richer by over Rs 12.56 lakh crore in seven days of market rally as sentiments remained firm amid continuous foreign fund inflows and stable global trends.

Helped by the ongoing rally, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped Rs 12,56,510.59 crore to Rs 2,64,51,069.93 crore in seven days.

Last week, equity markets were closed on Tuesday (April 4) for "Mahavir Jayanti" and on Friday on account of "Good Friday".