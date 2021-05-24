'Investors are hunting for value in mid & small-caps; outperformance to continue'

The global equity market has remained resilient amid the COVID crisis. The MSCI AC World Index, which tracks 3000 stocks from 49 countries – both developed and developing – has been surprisingly stable during the last six months. There has been no single instance of a 5 percent correction in the index since November 2020.

An important feature of this global market rally is that even the second wave of the pandemic didn’t impact markets much. When the US and Europe went through the second wave markets continued to rally unruffled by the negative news. Low interest rates, absence of alternate investment avenues, unprecedented retail participation and the hope of economic recovery in 2021 contributed to this market resilience.

This story is playing out during the ongoing second wave in India as well.

A stand out feature of the current market rally is the outperformance of the broader market. While Nifty is up 8.54 percent year-to-date, Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap Indices are up by 21.93 percent and 28.22 percent, respectively, in 2021.

Can the outperformance of the broader market sustain?

At a time when the market is largely rangebound (14,500-15,300 on Nifty), investors look for bargains in the broader market. The broader market is good for value hunting since mid and small-caps have lower valuations and are delivering better than expected results. Moreover, the underperformance of the broader market over the last three year is also supporting the outperformance. The disastrous performance of the mid and small-caps in 2018 and their disproportionate crash in March 2020 had made investors vary of the broader market. But the smart rally in mid and small-caps in recent times is bringing investors back to the space.

A unique feature of the current market rally is the impressive retail participation. New retail Demat account openings are happening at an explosive pace with 14.2 million new accounts opening in FY21 alone. Retail investors, particularly in the early stage of their investment career, prefer mid and small-caps to large-caps. This is another important factor fuelling the mid and small-cap rally.

Within the broader market, mid-caps have the potential to outperform. There are many quality midcaps in IT, pharma and financials segments whose earnings visibility is good and prospects are strong. The small-cap index is much more diversified across industries.

The market has discounted the hit to growth and earnings in Q1 FY22 and is focusing on the scenario beyond that. It is now well known that FY22 GDP growth would be around 9 percent only, almost 2 percent below consensus estimates of 11 percent before the second wave. But there is a strong undercurrent of growth and earnings recovery, which is being constrained only by the lockdown restrictions. Therefore, if the impact of the second wave is confined to Q1, there can be a sharp recovery in the subsequent quarters.

Once the second wave curve starts falling steeply and vaccination picks up, normalcy can be restored. Around 17 percent CAGR in earnings is possible during 2021-24. Earnings of mid and small-caps have the potential to grow disproportionately during this period because they always outperform in an expansionary economic cycle.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.