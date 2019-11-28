App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Investor wealth up Rs 1.87 lakh crore in two-day market rally

Extending its record-setting streak for the second session, the Sensex gained 308.87 points in two days. During the day on Thursday, the index scaled its record peak of 41,163.79.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Investor wealth rose Rs 1.87 lakh crore in two-day market rally, where the benchmark indices ended at fresh closing highs on November 28. At the close of trade, market capitalisation (m-cap) of the BSE-listed companies went up by Rs 1,87,370.56 crore to Rs 1,55,57,484.15 crore in two days on the BSE.

Extending its record-setting streak for the second session, the Sensex gained 308.87 points in two days. During the day on Thursday, the index scaled its record peak of 41,163.79.

The highlight in the market on Thursday was Reliance Industries that became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 10-lakh crore market valuation mark following a spike in its share price.

Close

At the market close, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's market capitalisation (m-cap) zoomed to Rs 10,01,555.42 crore on the BSE.

related news

"Market stayed positive despite expiry-led volatility and the announcement of GDP (gross domestic product) data tomorrow (Friday) as investors got a sense that increasing global liquidity will provide support in every consolidation. Factors like benign oil prices and fall in yields signal that the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) will continue to maintain its accommodative stance until the economy enters a revival path.

"Additionally, the government's efforts to maintain the fiscal prudence, and stimulus measures may help to extend the breadth of the rally," according to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Among the 30-share component, 17 scrips closed with gains led by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Tata Steel.

On the BSE, 1,283 companies advanced, while 1,201 declined and 196 remained unchanged.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.97 per cent and 0.45 per cent higher, respectively.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Market news

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.