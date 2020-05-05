App
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 08:21 PM IST

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 6.98 lakh crore in two days of market fall

The BSE benchmark ended at 31,453.51, down 261.84 points or 0.83 percent on Tuesday.

PTI
 
 
Investors witnessed a wealth erosion of Rs 6,98,419.77 crore in two days of market fall as benchmark indices failed to hold onto early gains on Tuesday and closed lower.



The BSE barometer had tanked 2,002.27 points or 5.94 percent on Monday.

Close

Following the two-day fall in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plunged by Rs 6,98,419.77 crore to Rs 1,22,43,201.05 crore.

"Markets traded volatile with benchmark indices closing negative. Losses were led by financials. Markets are trading uncertain regarding the impact of lockdown measures and its effect on earnings," Geojit Financial Services Head of Research Vinod Nair said.

In the broader market, the midcap and smallcap indices dropped 0.97 percent each.

"The benchmark indices ended with a cut of over half a percent, in line with the previous day's slide. Initially, the bias was slightly on the positive side, thanks to firm global cues. However, gains fizzled out in no time as the day progressed," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.

"We feel the muted earnings combined with looming uncertainty over the economic situation due to extended lockdown have started haunting the participants," Mishra added.

State Bank of India was the top laggard among the 30-share BSE gauge pack, falling by 4.64 percent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, M&M, Power Grid, ONGC and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers.

Sectorally, BSE realty, bankex, finance, healthcare, capital goods, FMCG and industrials indices fell up to 2.97 percent.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on May 5, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Market news

