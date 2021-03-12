English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh crore

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 50,792.08, lower by 487.43 points or 0.95 percent.

PTI
March 12, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Investor wealth tumbled Rs 1.37 lakh crore on Friday as markets declined, snapping their three-session rising streak.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 50,792.08, lower by 487.43 points or 0.95 percent.

During the trade, it plunged 741.08 points to 50,538.43.

Following the weak sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tanked by Rs 1,37,590.62 crore to Rs 2,07,89,062.84 crore.

"Indian markets failed to hold on to its strong start as rising bond yield countered positive sentiments,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Close

Related stories

Bajaj Auto was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 3.10 percent, followed by Maruti, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement.

In contrast, five frontline companies from the 30-share pack closed in the green — PowerGrid, Titan, ONGC, Infosys and Bajaj Finance Limited, rising up to 2.28 percent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index fell 0.45 percent, while smallcap rose by 0.14 percent.

BSE auto, energy, bankex, finance and FMCG closed up to 1.60 percent lower.

"Markets ended lower amid excessive volatility, in continuation to the prevailing consolidation phase. Initially, the benchmark opened firm, tracking upbeat global cues however surge in bond yields impacted sentiment as the day progressed,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Investor wealth #Market news
first published: Mar 12, 2021 06:48 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.