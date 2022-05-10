English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Investor wealth tumbles over Rs 11.22 lakh crore in three days

    Sliding for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 105.82 points or 0.19 percent lower at 54,364.85 on May 10.

    PTI
    May 10, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Equity investors have become poorer by over Rs 11.22 lakh crore in three days following a sell-off in markets amid weak global cues. Sliding for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 105.82 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 54,364.85 on Tuesday.

    In three days, the benchmark has tumbled 1,337.38 points or 2.40 per cent. Weak trend in equities have eroded Rs 11,22,389.2 crore from the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms in three sessions. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms now stands at Rs 2,48,42,500.17 crore.

    "Markets are witnessing volatile swings as various factors like rising interest rates, concerns over slower economic growth and further tightening measure in China continued to weigh on investors," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. In Tuesday's trade, Tata Steel was the biggest drag on the Sensex pack, falling 6.95 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, NTPC, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, and ITC.

    In contrast, HUL, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC twins jumped up to 3.24 per cent. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge tumbled 2.11 per cent and midcap index dropped 1.98 per cent.

    Among BSE sectoral indices, metal plunged 5.62 per cent, followed by utilities (4.57 per cent), power (4.33 per cent), realty (2.96 per cent), basic materials (2.67 per cent) and energy (2.51 per cent). Bank, finance and FMCG ended modestly higher. Foreign institutional investors remained in selling mode, offloading shares worth a net Rs 3,361.80 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #equity investment #markets
    first published: May 10, 2022 07:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.