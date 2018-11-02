App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Investor wealth soars Rs 1.72 lakh cr as stocks zoom

Tracking gains in stocks, the market capitalisation of the BSE listed companies surged by Rs 1,72,870.06 crore to Rs 1,40,78,702.09 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Investor wealth rose by Rs 1.72 lakh crore on November 2 helped by a smart rally in the broader market where the BSE benchmark index surged almost 580 points.

Tracking gains in stocks, the market capitalisation of the BSE listed companies surged by Rs 1,72,870.06 crore to Rs 1,40,78,702.09 crore.

The 30-share key index soared 579.68 points, or 1.68 percent, to end at 35,011.65.

"After a flat start to November, stock markets on November 2 traded with a strong positive momentum and registered sharp gains. Trading sentiment got a boost amid a fall in global crude prices and rising rupee. Positive global cues also triggered buying," said Abhijeet Dey, senior fund manager-Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

related news

The rupee on November 2 clocked its biggest single-day gain in over five years, surging by 100 paise to close at 72.45 against the US dollar.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped below the $73-mark to quote at a seven-month low of $ 72.65 by falling 3.48 percent.

From the 30-share pack, 25 stocks ended with gains led by Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Vedanta and Induslnd Bank.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE midcap index gained 0.78 percent and smallcap index 0.76 percent.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 08:04 pm

tags #India #Market news

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.