App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Investor wealth plummets Rs 2.21 lakh cr as stocks tumble

At close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 2,21,837.81 crore to Rs 1,39,46,997.40 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Investor wealth dropped by over Rs 2.21 lakh crore on August 13 after the BSE benchmark tumbled 624 points amid sell-off in global equities and domestic front-line companies. The BSE 30-share key barometer tanked 623.75 points or 1.66 per cent to close at 36,958.16.

At close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 2,21,837.81 crore to Rs 1,39,46,997.40 crore.

"Negative global cues and selling pressure at higher levels marked the previous upswing as a probable retest of resistance post breakdown and hence the downward momentum continued," Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research said.

Close

"The big setback and the probable reason for this could be the shaking global markets and cues that we are getting at this point in time. Domestically we have been struggling lately with a credit crunch, higher cost of capital, slowing auto numbers along with tepid quarterly earnings and FIIs exiting," he said.

related news

From the 30-share pack, 27 scrips closed with losses, led by Yes Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Maruti, Tata Steel and L&T, cracking up to 10.35 per cent.

At the BSE, 1,652 stocks declined, while 861 advanced and 148 remained unchanged.

Over 250 stocks were at their 52-week low levels on the BSE.

In the broader market, the BSE small-cap and mid-cap indices fell by up to 2.25 per cent.

"Markets have been tagging-along global markets in palpable risk-off sentiment due to multiple challenges of intensification of US-China trade war, sell-off in Argentina and Hong Kong markets," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, senior VP and Head of Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 07:03 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Market news

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.