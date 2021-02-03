MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Investor wealth jumps over Rs 12.31 lakh crore in 3 days; m-cap of BSE-listed firms at record high

The BSE benchmark Sensex closed above the historic 50,000 mark for the first time ever on Wednesday.

PTI
February 03, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST

Investor wealth has jumped by over Rs 12.31 lakh crore in three days, taking the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies to a record Rs 198.43 lakh crore on Wednesday as equities continued their Budget-driven rally.

The BSE benchmark Sensex closed above the historic 50,000 mark for the first time ever on Wednesday.

The 30-share benchmark closed with a gain of 458.03 points or 0.92 percent at 50,255.75.

During the day, it zoomed 728.67 points to its lifetime high of 50,526.39.

In three trading days, the benchmark has gained 3,969.98 points or 8.57 percent.

Close

Related stories

Following the bullish investor sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 12,31,140.96 crore in three sessions to a record Rs 1,98,43,784.99 crore ($2.7 trillion).

"Growing optimism among investors after bold and pro-growth Union Budget helped market to rebound sharply. The underlying strength of markets remains intact. In the near term, monetary policy outcome will be a key focus area for the market,” said Binod Modi, Head Strategy, Reliance Securities.

IndusInd Bank was the biggest gainer among the Sensex constituents on Wednesday, rising 7.65 percent, followed by PowerGrid, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Axis Bank.

In contrast, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, ITC, Kotak Bank and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities said, "Markets cheered the Union Budget and scaled back to new highs. We believe structurally Nifty50 is poised for further up-move in the medium term while short term consolidation is expected.”

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 1.47 percent.

At the BSE, 1,783 companies advanced, while 1,202 declined and 156 remained unchanged.

The BSE-listed companies’ market valuation had crossed the Rs 100 lakh crore milestone on November 28, 2014.

In 2020, investors grew richer by Rs 32.49 lakh crore, helped by massive returns in the equity market which had a roller-coaster ride during the year hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Investor wealth #Market news
first published: Feb 3, 2021 07:16 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.