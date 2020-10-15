172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|investor-wealth-erodes-by-rs-3-25-lakh-crore-as-markets-crash-5968991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Investor wealth erodes by Rs 3.25 lakh crore as markets crash

"Tracking weak global cues, domestic bourses tumbled in today's session and joined the global sell-off amid faded US stimulus hopes and worries over re-surging COVID-19 infections in Europe," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Investor wealth on October 15 eroded by Rs 3.25 lakh crore as the equity markets witnessed massive selloff, halting its 10-session winning run.

The 30-share BSE index tanked 1,066.33 points or 2.61 percent to close at 39,728.41. Following the massive selloff, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 3,25,464.52 crore to Rs 1,57,31,141.32 crore.

"Tracking weak global cues, domestic bourses tumbled in today's session and joined the global sell-off amid faded US stimulus hopes and worries over re-surging COVID-19 infections in Europe," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking. All Sensex constituents closed in the red, except Asian Paints, which recorded marginal gains.

Close

Bajaj Finance was the biggest loser from the pack, declining 4.68 percent, followed by Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel. All sectoral indices also closed lower, with BSE telecom, bankex, energy, finance, teck and IT indices declining as much as 3.54 percent.

In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices dipped up to 1.75 percent.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 07:06 pm

tags #Asian Paints #BSE #Business #Market news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.