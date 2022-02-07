Investor wealth eroded by Rs 4 lakh crore as Sensex tanks more than 1,300 points

It appeared to be Black Monday for the stock markets as the BSE Sensex cracked 2.3 percent, or 1,346 points, intraday, wiping out all the gains made around Budget day.

The Sensex traded at 57,409.67, down 1,235.15 points or 2.11 percent, on February 7 while the Nifty 50 plunged 363.40 points, or 2.07 percent, to 17,152.90 at 14:20 hours IST.

It was the biggest single day fall since January 24, 2022. The indices have traded in negative terrain so far in 2022.

The selling pressure was caused by factors such as oil prices inching towards $100 a barrel, relentless selling by foreign institutional investors, rising US bond yields, and faster tightening by central banks globally to fight inflation amid an economic recovery.

Additionally, recent corporate earnings showed the margin pressures faced by companies due to rising commodity prices in the international markets.

As a result, almost Rs 4 lakh crore of wealth was eroded in a single day. The BSE’s market capitalisation dropped to Rs 263.8 lakh crore on February 7 from Rs 267.71 lakh crore reported on February 4.

“Indian market is witnessing a sharp cut in today’s trading session and this weakness can be attributed to heavy selling by FIIs amid rising US bond yields and crude oil prices,” said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart. “There is a sharp cut in FII favourites like the HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and others and we can expect a large FII selling figure in today’s trading session. However, there is good buying in PSU banks, metal stocks and sugar stocks, where earnings were strong.”

Selling was seen across sectors barring metals. The Nifty bank, FMCG and financial services indices fell more than 2 percent, followed by IT and pharma, which dropped more than 1 percent each.

On the BSE Sensex, 25 stocks declined against five that gained. HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC were the biggest losers, falling 3-4 percent.

The broader markets didn’t lose as much, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.74 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

The volatility index once again climbed above the 20 mark, indicating more swings likely going ahead. The India VIX, which measures expected volatility in the market, spiked 8.62 percent to 20.53 at the time of publishing.

Brent crude oil futures dropped from a seven-year high of $93.3 a barrel on February 4 to trade at $92.7 a barrel on February 7.

FIIs have been consistent sellers in the Indian equities since October 2021, offloading more than Rs 1.46 lakh crore worth of shares in anticipation of four-to-five interest rate increases in the US this year, given inflation worries amid signs of economic recovery. US bond yields have traded above 1.9 percent for the past several sessions.

