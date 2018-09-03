App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Investor complaints hit 6 year high of 43,000 in FY18

According to latest annual report of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the regulator received 43,131 investor complaints last fiscal as compared to 40,000 in 2016-17.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of investor complaints against listed firms and market intermediaries has risen to over 43,000 in 2017-18, making it the highest in six years, despite regulator SEBI continues to dispose of such grievances expeditiously.

According to latest annual report of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the regulator received 43,131 investor complaints last fiscal as compared to 40,000 in 2016-17.

This was the highest since 2011-12, when more than 46,548 complaints were received.

As of March this year, 30,46,585 complaints were cumulatively registered with SEBI, which was higher than 30,03,454 recorded at March-end last year. However, during the same period the number of pending actionable complaints have been reduced from 4,476 to 3,771.

related news

Out of total pending grievances, only 647 were pending for more than six months compared to 984 such cases pending as on March 31, 2017.

"The number of pending grievances has been steadily declining over the years due to expeditious disposal at the end of SEBI," the regulator noted.

The SEBI said it has been taking various regulatory measures to expedite the redressal of investor grievances.

The grievances lodged by investors are taken up with the respective listed company or intermediary and continuously monitored.

Complaints pertaining to stock brokers and depository participants are taken up with concerned stock exchange and depository for redressal and monitored by the concerned department through periodic report obtained from them.

SEBI Complaints Redressal System permits investors to directly lodge a complaint online, however, the regulator also uploads physical complaints into the system.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 09:00 pm

tags #Business #India #SEBI

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.