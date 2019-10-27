Investment in gold: These factors may guide the near-term outlook

It is considered an auspicious occasion to buy gold and valuables like ornaments, gemstones or other metals like copper and silver, as such purchases are believed to bring 'lakshmi' or wealth and prosperity into your home throughout the year that follows. (Image: Reuters)

A near 30 percent gain in gold since the mid of 2018 was the result of feeble global economic outlook amid trade disputes between the world’s top two economies, Brexit and other geopolitical tensions. Intensifying economic uncertainties incited investors to stay away from riskier assets and depend on traditional safe-haven commodities like gold.

However, after surging to a six-year peak in the international market and an all-time high domestically, prices now paused to take a breather. Prices corrected about five percent from its recent peaks in the key London spot market and Indian futures market. Anyhow, investors are now wary of how the future trend of the precious yellow metal for the rest of the year and next.

Looking ahead, there are three key factors that predominantly guide the metal’s near-term outlook. They are the trade deal between the US and China, the UK’s formal exit from the European Union commonly known as Brexit, and geopolitical tensions.

The trade war dispute that continued for the last 15 months hit the global economic sentiments adversely and fanned fears of a possible recession. IMF data shows that the trade tensions are putting strains on the global economy, which led the agency to cut down the global growth rate drastically for this year and next. Worries over economic slowdown continue to dampen the sentiments of risky assets and investors seek shelter in safe-havens like gold.

Various central banks around the world have taken policy easing measures to scramble their economy from the trade war fallout. Measures like lowering interest rates boosted the sentiments of gold earlier as it decreases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like bullion.

A trade deal between the worlds’ two top economies would largely impact global economic sentiments. Easing trade war tensions probably build investor confidence in risky assets and lead to lower demand for bullion. Likewise, proactive measures from central banks may also influence the trend later.

The unprecedented worries over Britain’s exit from the European Union have continued for the last three-and-a-half years. The delay in a decision created uncertainty across the region, deferring fresh investment and businesses. The uncertainty also weighed down the business environment and refrained investors from taking big bets on riskier assets.

However, an orderly Brexit can make brighter the near term economic and political outlook of the region and dramatically reduce the ongoing economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, the deal may bring negotiations and politicking that are likely to continue for more years and it is likely to support safer assets.

Intensifying geopolitical tensions throughout the globe are favouring the precious yellow metal’s outlook. Tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula are raising concerns on a fresh bout of hostility between countries. Military operations in Northern Syria by Turkey and protests in Hong Kong are urging investors to keep their money into safe assets. Easing these tensions would lessen investor's interest in precious metals and prompt them to park their money in other assets.

Going forward, as long as the US-China dispute and global geopolitical tensions remain unsettled, gold may continue with a positive outlook. A volatile dollar and worries over central bank actions also keep the sentiments higher. Meanwhile, the next rounds of trade discussion would be crucial for the yellow metal as any positive outcome would dampen gold’s safe-haven demand. Likewise, an orderly Brexit would certainly ease down the economic uncertainly and impact the near-term global economic outlook.

On the domestic market, gold traded at its all-time high in the first weeks of September. The high overseas price, coupled with the weak rupee, led to the price surge. Looking ahead, the upbeat sentiments in domestic gold may continue as investors are likely to bet on safer commodities like gold amid choppy equities and diminishing bank interest rates.

With a view to propping up economic sentiments by pushing fresh investment, RBI cut interest rates four times this year. This would lead to lower deposit rates which may prompt investors to put their money in non-interest yielding assets like gold.

A choppy equity market and weakening domestic currency, too, push investors to rush on gold. Buyers who deterred from purchasing gold earlier due to record rates may also flow into the market during periods of price correction.

(The author is Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services)