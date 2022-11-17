 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investment giants with $2.3 trillion bet on more market turmoil

Bloomberg
Nov 17, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

Tumbling global stock and bond prices this year, together with pain in private equity amid deteriorating deal volume left investors around the world casting their nets far and wide for opportunities.

In interviews with Bloomberg News, seven institutional investors with about $2.3 trillion in combined assets under management from Beijing to Toronto and Melbourne outlined investment plans heading into what’s likely to be a challenging 2023.

Some say valuations in public and private markets need to fall further before they’ll spend big, building up cash piles that will enable them to react quickly when an investment thesis aligns. Meantime, others are spotting areas like rare metals as a home for their capital as long-term shifts leave these sectors ripe for big payoffs.

Here’s a look at those strategies and how they’re positioning their funds:

GIC Pte. (estimate $690 billion)

For Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte., preparation means having cash at the ready, a willingness to spend it and an ability to buy low-cost assets as other investors sell out. Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Jaensubhakij has made investments that offer protection from inflation and says that price pressures will continue to rise amid tight labor markets and an underinvestment in commodities.