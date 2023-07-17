Investment advisor fined for allowing husband to run her firm; couple collected Rs 1.92 cr in fee

The Sebi order stated, “Noticee 1 (Sonika Namdharani) was running a scheme and defrauding its clients".

A registered investment advisor (RIA) has been fined Rs 14 lakh and banned from the securities market for two years for allowing her husband, who did not have an RIA registration, to manage the advisory firm and for other violations.

Over FY19-22, the firm collected Rs 1.92 crore in fee from 409 clients.

Sonika Namdharani, proprietor of M/s Fincap Research Investment Advisor, and her husband Mahavir Prasad Mundra have also been restrained from associating themselves as director or key managerial personnel with any listed company or any public company that intends to raise money from the public or any intermediary registered with the market regulator for two years.

The order from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) also fined husband Mahavir Prasad Mundra Rs 7 lakh and banned him from the securities market for two years.

Three employees at the firm—a research analyst, a floor manager and a compliance officer-- told the Sebi investigators they had never received any instructions related to operations from Sonika and that all the instructions had come from her husband.

Initially, the couple had admitted to the Sebi investigators that the husband was running the show.

Sonika’s statements, translated from Hindi to English, read: ““The operations of Fincap, which include work related to research, investment advice to client, H.R., complaints, etc. is conducted by my husband Mr. Mahavir Mundra. I don’t have knowledge of these work”; and “Yes, Investment Advisory work in Fincap is conducted by Mahavir Ji only.”

The husband’s statement to the investigators read: “Yes I agree that I am in charge and controlling the operation of M/s. Fincap Research Investment Adviser and also working as Investment Adviser on behalf of her.”

Later, both tried to retract their statements but the Sebi order has termed these later statements “an afterthought and devoid of any merit.”

Sonika was also found to have provided wrong information and fake certificates in her application to register as IA, to have continued her operations after the expiry (in October 2019) of mandatory NISM certification, to have provided false information regarding number of clients and turnover in response to pre-inspection questionnaire to SEBI, to have framed leading questions in the risk-profiling form (RPF) to get the desired response from clients and to have charged disproportionate/unreasonable fee/charges for services in comparison to client’s income/investment amount, among other things.

The Sebi order stated, “Noticee 1 (Sonika Namdharani) was running a scheme and defrauding its clients, with an intention to maximize her income through investment advisory / service fees by employing the above discussed devices, without keeping in mind the requirements of the clients and keeping her own interest ahead of their client’s interest”.