you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Investec reiterates Buy on RBL Bank, ups target to Rs 660 on increased profit estimates

Investec feels the visibility on return on assets (RoA) improvement is high on a 2-year timeframe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Investec has reiterated its Buy call on RBL Bank with increased target price at Rs 660 from Rs 630 per share as it raised profit estimates by 6-10 percent.

The bank is rapidly scaling multiple partnerships, most notably with Bajaj Finance, said the research house which believes the inflection to reported profitability is only 4-6 quarters away.

Investec feels the visibility on return on assets (RoA) improvement is high on a 2-year timeframe. "We build in 10 bps RoA improvement every year leading to 40 percent profit after tax CAGR."

At 12:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 560.60, up Rs 1.95, or 0.35 percent on the BSE. It has rallied 8 percent in last one year and 19 percent in three months.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 12:58 pm

