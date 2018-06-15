Investec reiterates Buy on RBL Bank, ups target to Rs 660 on increased profit estimates

Investec feels the visibility on return on assets (RoA) improvement is high on a 2-year timeframe.
Investec has reiterated its Buy call on RBL Bank with increased target price at Rs 660 from Rs 630 per share as it raised profit estimates by 6-10 percent.
The bank is rapidly scaling multiple partnerships, most notably with Bajaj Finance, said the research house which believes the inflection to reported profitability is only 4-6 quarters away.
Investec feels the visibility on return on assets (RoA) improvement is high on a 2-year timeframe. "We build in 10 bps RoA improvement every year leading to 40 percent profit after tax CAGR."