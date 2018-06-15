Investec reiterates Buy on RBL Bank, ups target to Rs 660 on increased profit estimates

Investec has reiterated its Buy call on RBL Bank with increased target price at Rs 660 from Rs 630 per share as it raised profit estimates by 6-10 percent.

The bank is rapidly scaling multiple partnerships, most notably with Bajaj Finance, said the research house which believes the inflection to reported profitability is only 4-6 quarters away.

Investec feels the visibility on return on assets (RoA) improvement is high on a 2-year timeframe. "We build in 10 bps RoA improvement every year leading to 40 percent profit after tax CAGR."

At 12:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 560.60, up Rs 1.95, or 0.35 percent on the BSE. It has rallied 8 percent in last one year and 19 percent in three months.