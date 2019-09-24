'Invest more as market enters bullish phase, Nifty to hit 15,000 by 2021'

Aditya Iyer

The long winter of the last 20 months finally seems to be coming to an end. We have been saying that the market trends were over stretched to the downside but we, too, were waiting for some trigger for a turnaround. The onus was on the government to provide the trigger, which it did on September 20.

The budget was a big disappointment and sent the market hurtling down. The subsequent announcements that set out to repair the damage were few, intermittent and seemed reactive and further soured the sentiment.

But, the big-bang announcements of September 20 look certain to provide the necessary triggers for a turnaround. The government stepped up when it needed to do so.

Consequently, we are emboldened to say that the bear market finally ended as of September 19, 2019 and Friday marked the beginning of a new bull phase for the market.

While joyous as this news may be, we should not expect it to be one big long stream of advances. No doubt the takeoff on September 20 was momentous, producing one of the largest point-based move in the Nifty in more than a decade. It now impacts the way the market will be perceived but it does not mean that we shall see linear advances all through.

Scepticism will continue to be around, naysayers will be abound and execution will need time to take effect. This will ensure periodic pullbacks in the rise but the major change will be that all future dips will now start presenting buying opportunities.

We were saying that people should infuse further investments as the market declined but the willingness to do so, understandably, was pretty low. Everyone was shaken by the severity of the drawdown but in markets, phases like these have to be endured rather than despaired.

The latest announcements are of significant dimension and will now jolt the trends back to being bullish. It may be slow at first but will start picking up gradually in a quarter or two.

Once a bear phase ends, the market enters a bullish phase that lasts usually between 12 and 24 months. Hence, it is our belief that by the end of 2021, we should be at least 40 percent above where we are on the Nifty, if not higher. Stock moves during such phases can be even better (selectively).

We expect a gradual improvement in portfolio values in the coming quarters. While the September quarter results may not show much improvement, but by the December quarter, we should see gains.

The market, as we all know, lives in the future and hence may start anticipating a couple of quarters down the line and start pushing up the good stocks ahead of the actual event.

It shall be our endeavour to recast our holdings to take advantage of the changed situations. We are certain that the dark days of 2018-19 are almost behind us and we can now look forward to much better times.

Once again, we reiterate that this would be the right time to add to your investments. Every day is a new day and we should not let what happened in the past colour our judgement of what can happen in the future, especially in the light of some extraordinary announcements by the government. Truly, the economy can now be expected to gather fresh momentum and the market always is at the forefront of such changes.

(The author is the Fund manager of Plus Delta Portfolios- PMS vertical of Growth Avenues)