'Invest in companies that are able to increase market share in tough times'

What we need to select right now are companies that increase their market share during this tough time. At the same time, we should avoid companies trading at high valuation multiples and are seeing near-term growth challenges, Shailendra Kumar, CIO at Narnolia Financial Advisors said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q: Despite rally in the broader market, majority of midcaps and smallcaps are still 50 percent off their highs seen in 2017-18. Is it time to pick these midcaps and smallcaps given the current environment?

Indian market has seen a severe bear phase for the last more than 2 years. Rally in select few stocks had pushed some of the high cap indices like Nifty50 to an all-time high this year, but if we look at the broader market more than 2/3rd numbers of stocks were still trading below their respective all-time peak made in 2018 January.

And remember this was a case even before the COVID-19 hit us. So in a way Indian stock market was already in a bear phase for more than two years and then this COVID-19 has hit us. Nifty Smallcap Index has undergone a peak to trough fall of more than 66 percent. At the Index level, such large fall surely suggests opportunity at least in valuation sense for a large number of companies in midcap and smallcap space.

There are many companies where the market cap is equal to or less than the cash and investments in their books. Also, there are companies where if one buys the full company today the payback period for the investment would be less than three years.

Q: Entire NBFC space started seeing pick up in demand in May. Do you like this space?

Financialisation of the Indian economy remains a work in progress. A credit penetration at 50 percent has ample room for growth in the coming decade. At the same time, COVID-19 and resultant lockdown, economic sharp slowdown, and policy responses like moratorium make reading the balance sheet of any financial company very opaque.

Stock market values transparency and predictability by assigning stocks higher multiple and at the same time any opaqueness in terms of business and balance sheet stress is equally punished by a forced contraction in valuation multiple. Also, a reduction in the size of the balance sheet for many companies in this space is a certainty.

In fact, even the survival of some of the financial companies is in question. Also with rapid digitalization, the advantage of the agility and localized offerings of smaller financial companies are no more relevant. In this backdrop, I believe not only from safety perspective but also from growth perspective larger marquee names with strong liability franchisee are better to invest in.

Q: Global rating agency S&P has affirmed its 'BBB-' rating on India and has maintained outlook as stable on June 10, whereas Moody's downgraded the India's rating. What are your thoughts?

If we look at the past changes in ratings, rating changes do not impact stock market performance. S&P and Fitch rating of the Indian economy have remained constant for the last 6-7 years while Moody's rating has been volatile. Moody's had upgraded the rating in November 2017, now they have brought it back to the lowest investment grade. In fact, the immediate thought is that just the way the market had peaked 2 months after the rating upgraded, this time would be the exact opposite, market bottoming out post rating downgrade. Also, the recent downgrade is due to the weak implementation of economic reforms and low economic growth over a long period.

While the Indian stock market is in a bear phase for the last more than two years, the Indian economy is in a growth slowdown phase for last almost 8 years. Indian GDP growth rate during FY10 and FY11 were above 10 percent, IIP growth from being 10 percent+ till FY08 has come below 4 percent even before Covid-19 struck us.

The positive side of this rating downgrade to my mind is that when our policymakers will start seeking large foreign investments in India this rating fear in their mind may push them to take necessary reform measures that are required to pull out the Indian economy from the state of affairs it is stuck for quite some time now.

Q: How should one build up his/her post COVID-19 portfolio?

There will be earnings decline for many companies during FY21. What we need to select right now is company that increases its market share during this tough time as the market share increase in its respective industry now will result in large business growth in the coming financial years.

As a theme, rural revival theme post an excellent rabi crop, and expectations of a normal monsoon look promising. At the same time, we should avoid companies trading at high valuation multiple with near term growth challenges.

Q: Top five stocks that one should have in his/her portfolio in the post COVID world?

Based on our thesis of buying companies that will gain market share during FY21 and also companies that are trading at an attractive valuation with highly predictable double-digit growth over the next 5 years are HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Escorts, Dixon Technologies and Tata ELXSI. While HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will gain further market share this year and the valuation of both these quality names has come down to attractive levels almost at a 5-year low.

Escorts is a bet on Agri theme which is also of interest to invest in post recent reforms for Agri sector. Indian farm mechanization is at a low 40 percent. Recent deepening of relationship with Kubota Corporation looks promising too.

Dixon is a bet on the future of contract manufacturing in India. Dixon has strong relations with brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, and lighting and has a very successful track record.

Tata Elxsi provides technology services for the broadcast, consumer electronics, healthcare, telecom, and transportation industries. Tata Elxsi with deep domain knowledge and IP driven offerings in medical and broadcasting along with increasing digitalization imply a steady growth for the company for a long time to come. The current decline in prices has brought the valuation to a very reasonable level after a long time.

Q: Some analysts start saying that the market may be discounting FY22 earnings expectations to some extent? Do you expect strong earnings growth from FY22 onwards?

FY21 earnings and economic growth will surely look a lot worse. But the fact is that the market discounts future way faster. During March, the market fell by 30 percent and if we look at the consensus earnings forecasted for FY21, during the last 3 months it has also been brought down by a similar proportion. In that sense, our market has already discounted the poor earnings possibility in FY21.

For FY22 the earnings growth would be primarily a function of whether financial sector earnings normalise or not. Remember, pre-COVID-19, FY21 EPS growth for FY21 was forecasted close to 20 percent primarily on the back of earnings normalization of banks and few cyclical companies. Indian companies have seen a series of one-offs denting their reported earnings during the last five years. For FY22, earnings growth will depend on the extent to which Indian banks have to further make provisions for fresh NPA happening.

Q: It is said that leadership gets changed in every bull run that starts at the end of every crisis. If yes, what stocks/sectors could emerge as leaders in the next bull run?

It's true that a new bull market usually throws new leaders but we need to understand the economic context in which those bull markets took place. While during the 1998-2000 bull market, leadership rested with export companies like IT, during 2003-2007 rally the leadership was with energy, infrastructure, and industrial stocks and during 2013-2017 bull market the leadership was with consumer-facing companies and services. And if we look closely during these three large bull markets in India, leadership was with companies where the business growth was highest. So again this time the sectors where business expansion would be the maximum would be the sector providing leadership in the market.

