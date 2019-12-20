'Invest 65% portfolio capital in equities in 2020; RIL, HDFC Bank among top buys'

The bright side for equities is our long-term bearish outlook for oil and commodities, low core inflation and a good monsoon. I will, therefore, advocate at least a 65% asset allocation to equities if you have three-four years time horizon, Amar Ambani, Senior President and Head of Research–Institutional Equities, YES Securities, says in an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) What is your outlook for 2020? The year 2019 is ending with gains of 10%, do you think the new year will be better?

A) The Nifty crossed the 12,000-mark on the back of a handful of names that are witnessing high investor interest. Large businesses are gaining at the expense of the rest, with consolidation in their industries due to regulatory changes, debt issues faced by many, DeMon (demonetisation) and GST disruption.

The benchmark indices are also higher on the hope that the government has swung into action and more measures like corporate tax cuts will come through.

A) In the present context, our Nifty target for the year 2020 is 12,900, but with the rising risk of a sudden deep correction. Having said that, 2020 will be a year to firm up positions in equities as we believe that 2021 will bring a start to a secular rally.

Many even expect refreshing changes in personal income tax slabs in the upcoming budget. The government has also shown intent by being firm on large-scale disinvestments.

We believe a global risk-on rally has also resumed with the quantum of negative-yielding bonds reducing and the trade war cooling off. In the case of India, the earnings yield of equities is a very attractive vis-a-vis fixed income.

A) We remain sanguine about banking and insurance from a sectoral overweight perspective. Stock specific, we like Reliance Industries, which is the cheapest growth stock among largecaps and will benefit from rising EBITDA in consumer-facing businesses and rising ROCE over the next two years.

We also like Ultratech, which is the price leader in cement and will benefit disproportionately from industry consolidation.

HDFC Bank is another one that will continue to gain market share in loans at the cost of weak public sector banks and NBFCs.

Q) What should be the investment philosophy in 2020?

A) The bright side for equities is our long-term bearish outlook for oil and commodities in general, low core inflation and a good monsoon. Things are also looking up for bad asset resolutions after the Essar settlement in NCLT recently.

I would, therefore, advocate at least a 65% asset allocation to equities if you have a three-four years time horizon.

A) Paradoxically though, the broader market (read mid and smallcaps) has been in a consolidation phase since the start of 2018.

The midcap rally that ended in 2018, will likely further consolidate in 2020 and recovery may coincide with the economy gaining steam.

For now, even as consumption has slowed, private investments are unlikely to gain momentum as capacity utilisation levels still hover around 74 percent.

Corporate tax incentives will only help in the medium to long term. Likewise, exports are unlikely to see a meaningful surge given the sticky infrastructure and credit challenges.