Invesco to sell 5.65% stake in Zee Entertainment via block deals: Sources

Global investment firm Invesco is set to sell a 5.65 percent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd, via block deals, sources told CNBC TV-18 on April 14.

The offer price for offloading the shares is in the range of Rs 199.80 to Rs 208.15 apiece, the persons privy to the development told the news channel.

This takes the total offer size of Invesco's stake sale to around Rs 1,130 crore.

Invesco, along with the funds linked to it, was the largest public shareholder in Zee and held as high as an 18 percent stake in September 2021, when it had called for the removal of the company's managing director Punit Goenka.

Invesco, however, had dropped the demand for Goenka's ousted in May 2022 and subsequently sold a 5.5 percent stake in October last year. The stake was offloaded at a price of Rs 1,396 crore.

Meanwhile, the shares of Zee closed at Rs 208.20 at the BSE on April 13, which was 1.63 percent lower against the previous day's close. The stock market was closed on April 14 on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Zee's quarterly results for the period ending March 31, 2023, also remain to be keenly watched out for. The company had, in the third quarter, reported a 91 percent on-year slump in net profit to Rs 24 crore. Its total income during the period was flat at Rs 2,127 crore.

Moneycontrol News