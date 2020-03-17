Invesco Global buys Oberoi Realty shares worth Rs 220cr

Invesco Global on March 17 picked up equity shares worth Rs 220 crore of Oberoi Realty through open market transaction. According to the bulk data available on BSE, a total of 50,24,217 shares of Oberoi Realty were purchased by Invesco Global Small and Midcap Growth Fund.

The shares were bought on an average price of Rs 438.38 valuing the transaction at Rs 220 crore.

Meanwhile, Wellington Trust Company National Association Multiple Common Trust Funds Trust Emerging Markets Opportunities Portfolios sold 27,20,814 stocks of the realty company at an average price of Rs 430.38 amounting to Rs 117 crore.

Shares of Oberoi Realty closed at Rs 436.45, apiece on the BSE, down 1.62 per cent from the previous close.