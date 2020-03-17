App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Invesco Global buys Oberoi Realty shares worth Rs 220cr

The shares were bought on an average price of Rs 438.38 valuing the transaction at Rs 220 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Invesco Global on March 17 picked up equity shares worth Rs 220 crore of Oberoi Realty through open market transaction. According to the bulk data available on BSE, a total of 50,24,217 shares of Oberoi Realty were purchased by Invesco Global Small and Midcap Growth Fund.

The shares were bought on an average price of Rs 438.38 valuing the transaction at Rs 220 crore.

Meanwhile, Wellington Trust Company National Association Multiple Common Trust Funds Trust Emerging Markets Opportunities Portfolios sold 27,20,814 stocks of the realty company at an average price of Rs 430.38 amounting to Rs 117 crore.

Close
Shares of Oberoi Realty closed at Rs 436.45, apiece on the BSE, down 1.62 per cent from the previous close.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 10:05 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Oberoi Realty

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.