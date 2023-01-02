 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interview | This technical chartist sees less chance of hitting 19,000 by Nifty in January series

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 02, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

Technically Nifty has ended the December 2022 month with bearish “Engulfing” candlestick pattern on the monthly chart, which indicates the probable bearish trend reversal for short to medium term.

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

PSU banks and metals are two sectors that appear the most bullish on the medium-term charts and are likely to outperform the benchmark indices, Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities shares during an interaction with Moneycontrol.

At present, derivative data is neutral for Nifty and does not give any convincing indication for directional up-move, the technical expert says.

Technically, the Nifty has ended December with a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the monthly chart, which indicates the probable bearish trend reversal for the short to medium term, he feels.

The Nifty has been forming lower tops and lower bottoms on the daily chart and still placed below 20 and 50-day SMA (simple moving average). Therefore, the Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst with more than 16 years of experience in the financial markets believes that chances of hitting 19,000 in Nifty in the January series is less.

Considering the historical data (for January), and volatility and correction seen in December, do you think the January series is going to be strong for the market, considering the technical as well as F&O data? Do you see any possibility of 19,000 on the Nifty?

Historically, the January series is less likely to remain strong for the markets as there are not enough rationales for bulls from both technical and derivative perspective. If we were to go by the seasonality charts of last 29 years (since inception of the Nifty), performance of January month has been muted with average return of 0.33 percent with more than 50 percent of the time month ending in the red.