Interview | RBI might deliver last repo rate hike on April 6, says equity head at Canara Robeco AMC

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 05, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

Indian interest rates will be a function of the global interest rate increase cycle rather than just domestic inflation.

Shridatta Bhandwaldar

Among sectors, "we are still constructive on banks, industrials, defence, hospitals, telecom, domestic pharma and select FMCG and auto names," Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head Equities at Canara Robeco Asset Management Company says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

With over 16 years of experience in Indian equities, he expects a modest recovery in equity markets through the year, more backend though.

Shridatta, who is currently overseeing all equity funds with an AUM of $5 billion, believes global interest rates seem to be picking up (after the banking crisis) although domestic inflation has persisted above the RBI's comfort levels for long. More or less, this might be the last increase domestically, he says.