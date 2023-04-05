Interview | RBI might deliver last repo rate hike on April 6, says equity head at Canara Robeco AMC

Among sectors, "we are still constructive on banks, industrials, defence, hospitals, telecom, domestic pharma and select FMCG and auto names," Shridatta Bhandwaldar, Head Equities at Canara Robeco Asset Management Company says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

With over 16 years of experience in Indian equities, he expects a modest recovery in equity markets through the year, more backend though.

Shridatta, who is currently overseeing all equity funds with an AUM of $5 billion, believes global interest rates seem to be picking up (after the banking crisis) although domestic inflation has persisted above the RBI's comfort levels for long. More or less, this might be the last increase domestically, he says.

Do you think the recession already started in the US, though most experts still saying we are heading towards recession in the US?

There is a clear growth moderation already in place and likely to accentuate further given the increase in interest rates by 3-4 percent in the US over the last year. We are working with a base case of moderation rather than deep recession.

Are we out of woods as far as global banking risk is concerned?

That's almost impossible to say. The only comforting factor this time around is that it is led by the hit on HTM book rather than excess by the banks or corporates in general.

Is it time to be cautious about the equity markets or to start picking quality picks? Do you expect the smart market recovery in the second half given that most of the negatives are known now?

Clearly, the margin of safety is building in on both growth expectations and valuations gradually. For a sharp recovery, the market will need an earnings upgrade cycle or a substantial fall in interest rate - that will make equity valuations attractive on a relative basis. We expect a modest recovery in equity markets through the year, more backend though.

Where do you want to put your hard-earned money in terms of sectors/themes for FY24?

We are still constructive on Banks, Industrials, Defence, hospitals, Telecom, domestic pharma and select FMCG and Auto names.

Do you see a strong run-up in the healthcare sector after underperformance in recent years?

Healthcare is far more stock specific as against a lot of other sectors. We like hospitals and domestic pharma within various pharma spaces.

Have you increased exposure to the banking sector in the recent correction?

We are overweight financials. We haven't changed that position.

Do you see better days for IT space from the second half of 2023 onwards?

We think large-cap IT risk reward is gradually falling into place.

Do you think this will be the last interest rate hike from the RBI in 2023?

Indian interest rates will be a function of the global interest rate increase cycle rather than just domestic inflation. Global interest rates seem to be picking up (after the banking crisis) although domestic inflation has persisted above RBIs comfort levels for long. More or less, this might be the last increase domestically.

