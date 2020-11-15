INTERVIEW | Don't fret over missing record rally, focus on owning great businesses in Samvat 2077, says Centrum's Devang Mehta

Low interest rates across the world, accommodative policies of key central banks, multiple round of stimuli etc are the reasons why equities have been seeing strong inflows and are in demand, says Devang Mehta, Head of Equity Advisory at Centrum Wealth Management.

Q: What is your view on the market rally so far, and what is your outlook for the market by next Diwali. Where do you expect the Nifty to be by next Diwali - 13,000, 14,000, or 15,000, and why?

After the huge crash in March, the market's climb to fresh highs indicates that the market has erased all concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic slowdown, even though both the problems still very well persist. Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have put in over Rs 33,000 crore in the Indian markets in November so far, with participants growing more confident in view of resumption of business activities and better-than-expected September quarter numbers. Even with clouds of uncertainty over the US presidential elections and the fear of prolonged legal battles that could have delayed the outcome, markets inched up to near new highs. Also with Joe Biden officially being declared the 46th US president, some uncertainty seems to be out of the way.

Lower interest rates across the world, accommodative policies of key central banks, multiple round of stimuli etc have been the reasons why equities have been seeing strong inflows and are in demand. Clearly, the next round of re-rating, if at all it happens, will only be led by strong earnings growth, hopefully, next year. Rather than putting a number to the index, it is important to stay with businesses of superior earnings profile. In all probability, the journey for the indices will not be linear on both sides, leading to volatility, which has to be utilized to restructure and realign portfolios.

Q: What is your advise to investors on this Diwali (Samvat 2077), and what is the strategy they should adopt going ahead, considering the current market and economic conditions?

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated this week. For the Indian stock markets, it seems to have already arrived early. However, a second round of increase in COVID-19 cases across America and Europe is a worrisome factor. While India seems to be on a downward curve, the post-festival season trends on the COVID numbers need to be closely monitored. One more important factor to assess will be the nature of demand across industries, whether it is sustainable or is pent-up. Economies would also have to resort to path-breaking structural measures to keep the resilience live and running on a continual basis. Else, things can take an unpleasant turn.

Firstly, one has to remove the feeling of having missed out and think in terms of owning great businesses for long term. There will always be opportunities on the way up and down. In fact, it's an occasion to take note and analyze on which are the businesses that survived or grew even during these tough times, have the wherewithal to garner more market share from their competitors and are less prone to disruption.

One needs to get a hygiene check done on the portfolio from a professional fund manager/advisor. Great businesses should find its way via multiple tranches into the portfolio. Be disciplined & patient. Look for longer term compounded returns rather than short-term adrenaline rush. Also, do consider this market rally to reflect and correct on your mistakes and get out of duds.

Q: Several sectors already participated in the current rally starting March this year. Should investors continue holding those sectors, and what are the other key sectors that one should consider now for portfolio, and why?

Initially, the sectors, which qualify as essentials during the pandemic, did extremely well. Businesses in the FMCG, non-discretionary consumption, healthcare including diagnostics, Information Technology & agrochemicals domain were outperformers. As markets picked up, BFSI, which was initially a laggard for known reasons, started participating in the rally, as the numbers started to improve & collection efficiency improved.

Going forward, one needs to have a balanced approach towards portfolio. Some of our favourite businesses are in the consumption related basket, building materials, IT services, niche MNC pharma companies, diagnostics, top private banks, Private Life & General Insurance players, specialty & agro chemicals. We feel that the superlative qualities of high ROE/ROCE, consistent growth across parameters like Revenue, EBITDA & Profits, low/no debt with a history of strong corporate governance should be key factors to watch alongside a host of other monitorables.

Q: Data points (PMI, auto sales etc) indicated that India is on the recovery path following the COVID-19 pandemic. Do you really believe so, and where do you see the economy by next Diwali (in terms of growth as well other data points)?

Right from diesel consumption and labour-intensive construction activities to GST collections, all major ground-level macro indicators displayed strong recovery to pre-COVID levels. Also PMI & auto sales indicate confidence level inching up. However, certain sides of the economy are still reeling under the weight of economic contraction while the markets are following a completely different path, creating a dichotomy of sorts.

India could be a key beneficiary in the post COVID era, given our economy's relatively superior structural orientation. Trade & manufacturing is expected to improve as the current economy is on the way towards normalisation while inflation can be a spoilsport. Also, market participants expect a second round of stimulus from the government. The quantum of this can help economic recovery gather pace & give direction to markets. Economy should be back on track, hopefully, by next Diwali, but it will be dependent on lot of factors, which need an early solution (read vaccine) to the pandemic & government intent to continue on the reform path and attract more FDI flows.

Q: Majority of experts feel the September quarter earnings were better than expected and management commentaries were also good so far. Do you really expect FY22 to be a great year in terms of earnings and have you revised earnings estimates upwards for FY22?

If one dissects the declared numbers for the second quarter, it is evident that almost all Nifty or Sensex top weightage oriented stocks have had good operating numbers, profits, improvement in margins & above all market share gains & positive commentary. This indicates an element of confidence returning back for listed corporates. However, topline growth on a huge scale is sometime away but at least the margins & profits look remarkable. The trend of strong getting stronger has clearly emerged during these trying times. Organized players, more so, market leaders were able to dominate the marginal ones & gain market share, due to size, operational efficiencies, productivity improvement, cost cutting measures etc. Ideally, FY22 has to be good in terms of visibility of robust earnings growth on an extremely low base of FY21. Strong consumption oriented population plus an expected economic recovery can lead to make earnings growth a little more widespread than the current period.

Q: Most of experts feel the Samvat 2077 would be a year of mid-caps and small-caps over large-caps. Do you really believe so, and why?

Buying a business on its merit and being market cap agnostic helps in the long term wealth creation journey. Having said that, it is for an individual to decide on how much volatility & drawdowns in difficult periods, affect his overall finances. Though mid & small caps are associated with more volatility in difficult times, some of these companies are also market leaders in their respective sectors. If they tick all the check boxes of our investment philosophy of being in the right sector with an oligopolistic type of business with good pricing power & robust growth prospects along with superior corporate governance, they qualify to be in the portfolio.

Q: The government has been focussing a lot on the infrastructure sector after in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Do you think one should start investing in this sector, and why?

There are very few businesses in the infrastructure space which can be classified as great long term investments. However, allied industries like automation, technology for creating infrastructure etc should be looked at. Private banks with more corporate exposure, building materials etc would be a proxy to play the infra revival.

To sum up, a balanced portfolio with right type of businesses build gradually, will provide stress adjusted returns with a good night sleep.

