Interview | Cement, infra likely to outperform broader markets in coming weeks, says this technical chartist

Will the Nifty find it difficult to surpass its record highs hit in December last year?

Nifty has been in the timewise correction for the past few months and has given a strong reversal from the key support area in the last few days which is the first sign of strong base formation around the 16,700-16,800 levels. We expect market to hit fresh highs in the current calendar year itself as major of negatives are already factored in the price.

Among the technical levels, 17,800-18,100 will be the near-term hurdles and above that new highs can be expected in the next couple of quarters.

Considering the recent rebound, do you think the Bank Nifty will not break its 200-day EMA, at least in April?

Bank Nifty has been the major culprit behind the recent carnage in the Indian markets. It is still underperforming in the current calendar year where it generated a negative return of over 4.5 percent, whereas Nifty made negative return of 2.8 percent.

We expect Bank Nifty to do well in the current month as per the weekly chart set up and 39,800-40,000 will act as good support zones which also coincide with its 200-day EMA. The banking and Financial sector can outperform in the near term and Bank Nifty is expected to defend 40,000 levels in the current series for the targets of 42,000-42,200 levels.

What is your take on Minda Corporation and Anupam Rasayan India which rallied 26 percent each in the last three weeks?

Minda Corporation and Anupam Rasayan have been under tremendous momentum from past few weeks. Interestingly, the rise in the price was accompanied with massive delivery volumes indicating entry of strong hands in both the counters and may outperform the broader markets in the coming weeks as well.

Minda Corporation has minor hurdle near Rs 255-260 zone above which fresh new highs can be tested. On the other hand, Anupam Rasayan has surpassed major resistance zones on the daily charts and is all set to enter the four-digit figure and may conquer Rs 1,100 plus levels.

Is the more steam left in the Nifty Realty index that has seen a consistent run-up in the last five days after forming a Bullish Engulfing pattern and taking support at June 2022 lows?

Nifty Realty Index gave an excellent reversal from the recent lows of 370 odd levels and made more than 6 percent return in the last couple of weeks. But on the weekly charts, the price is nearing stiff resistance area of 415-420 levels and surpassing the same will be the acid test.

In the longer-term picture, the index seems to be still in a range and expected to trade within the same and no further positive action is expected in the near term. The support for the index is around 375-380 and is expected to consolidate with some stock-specific action to remain in focus.

Which are the most attractive sectors/stocks that can see a healthy run up in the rest of April?

In the coming weeks, we expect the cement and infra sectors to outperform which has not felt the heat in the recent correction. UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement and L&T are our preferred picks. Apart from these two sectors, some financial counters like Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, HDFC and Bajaj Finance can also do well as early signs of positive reversal is already seen on the weekly charts.

In your trading strategy on sector or stock, do you give the most importance to ..... (in terms of chart patterns, indicators, Options strategy)?

Technical Analysis is more kind of art rather than science where price and volume are the only two major ingredients to analyse the relative action in any counter or index. Among the indicators, we extensively use Bollinger Bands and RSI together to evaluate volatility and major trigger levels.

On the derivative front, we track open interest of Nifty and its stocks along with their relative VIX and Put Call ratios to decide the overbought or oversold zones for the short-term perspective.

