Interview | Cement, infra likely to outperform broader markets in coming weeks, says this technical chartist

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

'The banking and financial sector can outperform in the near term and Bank Nifty is expected to defend 40,000 levels in the current series for the targets of 42,000-42,200 levels.'

Arun Kumar Mantri of Mantri Finmart

In the coming weeks, 'we expect cement and infra sectors to outperform which have not felt the heat in the recent correction. UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement and L&T are our preferred picks,' Arun Kumar Mantri, the proprietor of Mantri Finmart says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Apart from these two sectors, he feels some financial counters like Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, HDFC, and Bajaj Finance can also do well as early signs of positive reversal are already seen on the weekly charts.

The SEBI Registered Investment Advisor with over 11 years of experience in the industry says the rise in Minda Corporation and Anurag Rasayan was accompanied by massive delivery volumes indicating the entry of strong hands in both counters and they may outperform the broader markets in the coming weeks as well.

Will the Nifty find it difficult to surpass its record highs hit in December last year?