 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Interview | Bullish on PSU pack, bet on REC & Rail Vikas Nigam for double-digit returns this week, says this technical chartist

Sunil Shankar Matkar
May 01, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Nifty, which has started a structure of higher highs and higher lows, is prepared for a new expansion phase, says Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart.

Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart

On last Friday, the Nifty PSE index hit a fresh all-time high after January 2008. "We are very bullish on the PSU space," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said in an interview with Moneycontrol.
From the PSU basket, "REC has witnessed the breakout of Rs 127 level after 4 years of failed attempts, so we can expect good momentum. We can expect an immediate target of Rs 138, while Rs 150 is the next target, and Rs 125 should be your stop-loss," he says.
On Rail Vikas Nigam which has already witnessed a big run-up, Meena, who has more than 10 years of experience in the financial markets with expertise in technical and derivative analysis, says as of now it seems that the stock may see one more leg of the upmove towards Rs 120 before the momentum cools off.
Therefore, traders should follow a trailing stop-loss approach where Rs 99 is an immediate stop-loss, he advises.

Is it looking like a sustainable rally for the Nifty50?

The Nifty has been in a structural upswing since March 2020, with a healthy time-wise correction lasting more than 1.5 years. Now that Nifty has broken the structure of lower highs and lower lows and started a structure of higher highs and higher lows. There are signals that Nifty is prepared for a new expansion phase.
The bullish Inverse Head and Shoulders formation has a breakout, which could aid in the Nifty regaining its prior record high of 18,888. After a big advance in April, there may be some retreat or consolidation but any dip will be an excellent buying opportunity. On the downside, 17,800 serves as an immediate support level, and the range between 17,500 and 17,400 has turned into a floor.

If it is a sustainable rally, which are the sectors that could drive the northward journey?