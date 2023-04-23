 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interview | Banking, NBFCs look attractive as valuations lower than pre-Covid levels, says this portfolio manager

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 23, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST

Going forward, inflation will continue to be a key driver for global banks in shaping their policy and this will continue to play on equity market participants’ outlook.

Vivek Goel of Tailwind Financial Services

On the defence, "we are positive from a medium to long term perspective. With indigenous orders increasing to substitute imports along with higher percentage allocation in the budget, the sector has seen strong traction," Vivek Goel, Joint Managing Director at Tailwind Financial Services says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

In terms of top picks from a value perspective, he believes the banking and NBFC sector look attractive where valuations are lower than their pre-Covid levels.

As we see interest rates peak and credit growth continue, the sector should be a key driver in taking markets to a new high in this financial year, says Vivek who works closely with investors in managing their portfolios.

