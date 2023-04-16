 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interview | Banking is an interesting sector to bet on from here on, says Santosh Pandey of Nuvama

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 16, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

We are close to the peak in terms (not necessarily the end) of the rate cycle, however, the market has digested most of the rate hikes.

Santosh Pandey of Nuvama Professional Clients Group

"Credit growth will be in the mid-teens, and credit cost and net interest margin (NIM) will be stable. Broadly, overall banking is an interesting sector to bet on from here on," Santosh Pandey, President & Head at Nuvama Professional Clients Group says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He believes from here on, the downside in equity markets is limited and, broadly, either market should consolidate or move up. In short probability of playing long is higher, says Santosh with a comprehensive experience of 15 years in diverse fields.

Q: Do you think the upgrade cycle for banks may be coming to an end?

I don't think it's the end although we expect moderate earnings upgrade in the case of certain banks. Credit growth will be in the mid-teens, credit cost and net interest margin (NIM) will be stable. Broadly, overall, it is an interesting sector to bet on from here on.