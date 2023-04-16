Interview | Banking is an interesting sector to bet on from here on, says Santosh Pandey of Nuvama

"Credit growth will be in the mid-teens, and credit cost and net interest margin (NIM) will be stable. Broadly, overall banking is an interesting sector to bet on from here on," Santosh Pandey, President & Head at Nuvama Professional Clients Group says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He believes from here on, the downside in equity markets is limited and, broadly, either market should consolidate or move up. In short probability of playing long is higher, says Santosh with a comprehensive experience of 15 years in diverse fields.

Q: Do you think the upgrade cycle for banks may be coming to an end?

I don't think it's the end although we expect moderate earnings upgrade in the case of certain banks. Credit growth will be in the mid-teens, credit cost and net interest margin (NIM) will be stable. Broadly, overall, it is an interesting sector to bet on from here on.

Q: Will the CPI inflation stabilise below 6 percent in the current financial year? Yes, it will and this would be largely aided by the high base effect.

Q: Are we already at the end of the interest rate hike cycle? I think we are close to the peak in terms (not necessarily the end) of the rate cycle, however, the market has digested most of the rate hikes.

Q: Are we at the beginning of a new bull run? I can't comment on whether we are at the beginning of the new bull market but there is enough clarity that from here the downside is limited and broadly either the market should consolidate or move up. In short probability of playing long is higher. Focus on stocks where growth expectation is on the higher side.

Q: Which are the sectors that can be added to portfolio now? The portfolio should be having sectors like Banks, Capital Goods, Roads, Defence, Railways, Auto Ancillary, Hotels, Real Estate etc.

Q: Which are the sectors witnessing a shift in smart money flow? Sectors to watch out for are capex-driven (Capital Goods/Roads/Defence and Railways), banking (higher credit growth and effectively higher NII and PAT). More so, there are many interesting mid-caps that have corrected well and there is reasonable growth expected in those counters.

Q: Is it time to start adding exposure to consumption stocks? We should be slow in terms of adding this sector, however, there are many interesting mid-cap companies in this space.

