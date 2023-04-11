Internet Fund III offloads Delhivery shares worth Rs 387 crore; Ashish Kacholia picks 1.97% stake in Venus Pipes

Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, the venture capital fund managed by US-based investment management company Tiger Global Management, offloaded Rs 387.87 crore worth of shares in Delhivery via open market transactions on April 11.

Internet Fund III sold 1.17 crore equity shares or 1.61 percent stake in the logistics company, as per bulk deals data available on exchanges.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 330 apiece. The stock gained nearly 1 percent to close at Rs 330.8 on the BSE.

Internet Fund III Pte Ltd had held 3.41 crore shares or 4.68 percent stake in Delhivery as of December 2022.

Sunil Shankar Matkar