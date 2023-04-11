Internet Fund III offloads Delhivery shares worth Rs 387 crore; Ashish Kacholia picks 1.97% stake in Venus Pipes

Representative image.

Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, the venture capital fund managed by US-based investment management company Tiger Global Management, offloaded Rs 387.87 crore worth of shares in Delhivery via open market transactions on April 11.

Internet Fund III sold 1.17 crore equity shares or 1.61 percent stake in the logistics company, as per bulk deals data available on exchanges.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 330 apiece. The stock gained nearly 1 percent to close at Rs 330.8 on the BSE.

Internet Fund III Pte Ltd had held 3.41 crore shares or 4.68 percent stake in Delhivery as of December 2022.

Among other deals, PGIM India Mutual Fund has offloaded 60.39 lakh equity shares in Sagar Cements at an average price of Rs 183.1 per share, amounting to Rs 110.58 crore.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was the buyer in the above deal. Sagar Cements shares rallied 8 percent to Rs 200 on the NSE.

Ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia has bought 4 lakh equity shares or 1.97 percent stake in Venus Pipes & Tubes at an average price of Rs 750 per share.

However, Nuvama Wealth Finance sold 1.38 lakh shares in Venus Pipes at an average price of Rs 750.02 per share. The stock price of Venus Pipes closed at Rs 781.6 on the NSE, up 0.08 percent.