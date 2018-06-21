International Yoga Day: Top 5 healthy stocks handpicked by experts for your portfolio

Yoga has many dimension that only a few of us understand. Regular practice can help individuals attain peace and calm which are basic needs of a successful trader.

On the occasion of 4th International Yoga Day, experts from top fund houses have come out in support of Yoga as a practice which investors should follow on a daily basis which can help in taking the right decision even at the time of extreme volatility.

“Yoga has many benefits for our health and overall well-being. It brings calmness to the mind. In the world of investments, the winner is a person who can overcome greed, as well as fear,” Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mutual Fund, told Moneycontrol.

“The inner peace or calmness brought by yoga will help an investor navigate the volatility of the market and guide him to stay calm when others around him or her are fearful or greedy,” he said.

‘Yoga’ is an ideal way to maintain both physical and mental well-being to simulate a life with purpose. It is overwhelming to know how significant a basic principle of Yogic can be applied to financial well-being.

With over 175 international countries supporting the Yoga practice, it has a clearly paved way to become mentally and financially healthy.

“Like Yoga, investing needs discipline, patience, and mindfulness. The investors who earn from the market in the long run always invest like a Yogi,” Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5Paisa.com told Moneycontrol.

We spoke to various experts and here is a list of top five technical and fundamental stock ideas which are in the pink of health and are a good buy for the period of 6-12 months:

Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta - Head Technical And Derivatives - Sanctum Wealth Management

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Buy| CMP: Rs1,621| Target: Rs 1,850| Stop loss: Rs 1,580| Return 14%

The stock is in a long-term uptrend forming higher tops and higher bottom formation on the weekly chart. Like typical trending stock, recent correction in the stock has taken support at previous consolidation zone and has bounced back since then.

The price has seen a short-term consolidation between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,620 levels. The stock can be bought at the current level and dips to Rs 1,580 with a stop loss below Rs 1,520 and a target of Rs 1,850 levels.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited: Buy| CMP: Rs 271| Target: Rs 320| Stop loss: Rs 250| Return 18%

The stock has been trading between Rs 265 and Rs 205 odd levels for the last one year. The price breakout is seen from the stock and is currently trading at a two and half year high.

The breakout has been on a strong price momentum and high volumes indicate buying participation. The stock can be bought at current levels and on dips towards Rs 260 with a stop loss below Rs 250 and a target of Rs 320 levels.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy| CMP: Rs 1,303| Target: Rs 1,450| Stop loss: Rs 1,250| Return 11%

The stock is in an uptrend forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. The stock is consolidating at all-time high levels in a narrow range above its previous highs of Rs 1,295 odd levels.

The stock can be bought at current levels and on dips towards Rs 1,285 with a stop loss below Rs 1,250 and a target of Rs 1,450 levels.

Analyst: Vinod V Nair, Head-Fundamental Research at Geojit Financial Services Ltd

TVS Motor Company Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs 591| Target: Rs 691| Return 15%

TVS Motors (TVS) is the third largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India with a market share of 14 percent in FY18. During Q4FY18 TVS registered a revenue growth of 40 percent on a YoY basis largely led by 32 percent volume growth and superior product mix. PAT grew by 31 percent YoY.

Increased penetration in the high margin premium motorcycle is becoming a game changer for the company. The company registered a 31 percent YoY growth in its premium flagship brand Apache 150 during FY18 and also the executive segments remained robust at 19 percent YoY due to lower base and strong rural demand.

We factor 19/33 percent CAGR in Revenue/PAT over FY18-20E driven by improvement in export, revival in rural demand and growth in the urbanisation for high margin premium motorcycles.

Vinati Organics Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs 985| Target: Rs 1,106| Return 12%

Vinati Organics Ltd (VOL) is a global leader in two speciality chemicals IBB & ATBS. In Q4FY18 VOL witnessed strong traction in its ATBS business driven by the exit of Lubrizol from the market.

Whereas, the off-take in IBB segment was impacted by prolonged shut down of plants due to de-bottlenecking of VOL’s client capacity.

Going forward, with higher off-take led by demand uptick from IBB in FY19E and pass through of higher cost, we expect EBITDA margin to improve.

Further, ATBS will continue to drive overall revenue growth & profitability led by strong demand, capacity expansion and incremental volumes led by the exit of the competitor from the business.

Given healthy earnings outlook of 21 percent CAGR over FY18-FY20E, we remain constructive on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.